Thanks to Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder‘s speedy streaming arrivals, we were able to understand the final fan consensus on those movies pretty quickly, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was able to enjoy a longer honeymoon period thanks to its prelonged Disney Plus debut. Unfortunately, now that it’s finally available for everyone to watch from their sofas, the Ryan Coogler sequel is proving to be just as divisive as Marvel‘s other 2022 movies. With even a previously beloved character being bombarded with backlash…

Proving that literally no one is safe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever antis turn against Namor

via Marvel Studios

Yup, I’m ‘fraid so. Even though Tenoch Huerta’s Sub-Mariner is still causing hearts to flutter like his tiny ankle wings as much as ever, some more un-swoon-able Wakanda Forever watchers just aren’t feeling the love for the Talokan king and are picking apart the character’s actions in the movie, as well as unfavorably comparing him to his predecessor Killmonger. Maybe the first time around everyone was just too blown away by the merman’s on-screen charisma to notice all the plot holes, but now he’s shrunk down to a smaller size he’s proving less of a distraction. Looks like we won’t be getting that Namor spinoff anytime soon. Oh wait, that can’t happen anyway.

Latest Spider-Man 4 rumors are exciting for Spider-Verse fans but seriously scary for Peter Parker people

Image via Marvel Studios

Sony and Marvel are currently keeping mum on the Spider-Man 4 front, but the latest rumors point to be a big shake-up happening in the live-action Spider-Verse. One that’s either thrilling or awful depending on your point of view. Word has it that Miles Morales will finally be making his MCU debut in the film. On the one hand, that’s a good thing, as Miles is long overdue an appearance in the franchise. On the other, is it really time for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to pass over the mantle to his Spidey successor? And, what’s more, does that mean Peter’s going to die in his next movie? Don’t make us relive the Infinity War pain all over again, Marvel!

The latest look at Loki seems to reveal a surprising group of characters are back for season two

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Knowing Marvel fans are happy with the barest of scraps, Disney Plus just offered us a new promo featuring a full two seconds of new footage from Loki season two. Although you might not expect that to be spoiler-filled, it may actually feature a confirmation that a group of characters we thought were gone for good could return in the second run. What’s more, their inclusion offers up a hint at what Loki’s mission will be in the next batch of episodes as he attempts to take down the TVA’s new boss, Kang.

