Ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania-mania properly taking off in just a couple of weeks, Marvel fans have come down with a bad case of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fever this week following the superhero sequel spectacular finally landing on Disney Plus. After the battle between the movie’s defenders and critics has hit a stalemate, and with the movie’s cast seemingly already poised for their next MCU crossover, let’s turn our attention to how DC could find its next Batman in this film…

James Gunn just unveiled the full slate for the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, which includes the revelation that we’ll be getting a new Dark Knight to replace Ben Affleck (but not Robert Pattinson, he’s still continuing under the DC Elseworlds branding) in The Brave and the Bold movie. If Gunn wants to put his title where his mouth is then he’ll make a truly pioneering casting choice when it comes to our next Bruce Wayne. It just so happens that Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke has actually voiced the Caped Crusader before now, and we’ve made the case that he would be the perfect Bat for the DCU.

Marvel appears to throw shade at James Gunn’s DC plans in new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania teaser

Speaking of DC’s Gods and Monsters slate, call this a crazed conspiracy theory, but can it be a coincidence that just days after Gunn announced his title, Marvel released a new trailer that featured a play on this very same phrase? The latest Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania teaser features Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne calling Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror “a monster who thinks he’s a god.” Kudos to whomever put together this promo and decided to throw in that timely reference to DC’s future. Or maybe this is just a weird quantum coinky-dink. Kang, can you clear this one up for us?

The MCU is now so complicated that even Disney Plus’ official Marvel timeline is getting it wrong

With the streaming release of Wakanda Forever, Disney Plus has updated its official MCU timeline which tells folks how to watch the entire franchise in order, from Phase One to Phase Four and counting. Except, here’s the uncomfortable truth: the Marvel universe has gotten so huge and unwieldy that even Disney has no idea how its chronology works. It’s true, the Disney Plus timeline actually features numerous flaws. Luckily for you, however, we have put together the ultimate and most accurate order to revisit every single MCU project from start to finish, with all the wrinkles iron-manned out. You’re welcome.

Just like a ripped Ryan Reynolds is outdoing Hugh Jackman with his prep for Deadpool 3, we’ll be flexing our Marvel muscles again tomorrow by bringing you another round of the latest news.