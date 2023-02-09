You have to hand it to Marvel fans, they’re getting more efficient all the time. Ant-Man 4 — the surprise sequel to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that’s already being talked about — is still just a whisper on the wind, but it’s immediately inspiring backlash from certain quarters of the community. That’s got to be a record, right? Elsewhere, some new Black Panther behind-the-scenes footage is resulting in a totally different emotion from Wakanda Forever followers still missing Chadwick Boseman…

Never-before-seen Black Panther screen test has Wakanda Forever fans in floods of tears

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney Plus, and the most fascinating facet of the behind-the-scenes special is a newly unveiled screen test from the first movie. It reveals that Ironheart star Dominique Thorne was originally up for the role of Shuri, long before she landed the part of Riri Williams. What’s more, it allows us a few precious extra seconds of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, which is leaving Marvel lovers everywhere drowning in enough tears to build their own underwater kingdom to rival Talokan.

Fantastic Four director addresses all those crazy casting rumors, leaves us even more in the dark than we were before

In the absence of any official news, Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot has been swamped with an endless barrage of rumors over who could be playing Reed Richards in the film. At long last, director Matt Shakman has waded into the chat to address the issue… and somehow he’s left us more mystified than we were before. In a new interview, the WandaVision veteran refused to be drawn on whether the casting process had even actually begun or not, and especially wouldn’t say a word in any direction on the chances of Galactus showing up in the movie. Well then, keep the fan casts and rumors coming, people. It looks like we’ve got a long wait until Marvel gives us any updates on the FF front.

Ant-Man 4 is probably coming, but not everybody thinks that’s such a great idea

Quantumania isn’t even out yet, but we’re already hearing talk of Ant-Man 4 happening. You might think fans would love this idea — especially as it hints that Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang will make it out of the threequel alive — but actually some folks seem to think the notion of stretching the franchise out for another entry is a bad idea. Maybe Thor: Love and Thunder has soured some on the idea of Marvel “fourquels” in general. Although, to be fair, Ant-Man 4 would turn out terribly if Marvel ever brought Scott’s successor as Ant-Man from the comics into the MCU.

Wonder Man might be making fans groan with its promises of being “unique,” but we promise there will be another unique batch of the biggest Marvel news around coming tomorrow.