Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!

Wakanda Forever snubbing a criminally underappreciated villain has loyal fans clawing for more

via Marvel Studios

Everyone loves a villain, but we didn’t really expect this particular MCU foe to have quite so many dedicated followers. Wakanda Forever might’ve brought back Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, but it fell short of resurrecting the secondary antagonist of the first Black Panther movie alongside him, much to the frustration of the army of supporters for the unsung Ulysses Klaue that are apparently out there on the internet. Well, at least Andy Serkis stans still have to look forward to seeing him return as Alfred in DC’s The Batman – Part II.

The MCU and DC fandoms finally unite over their shared revulsion at the very idea of Tom Holland as Superman

via Marvel Studios

Speaking of the crossover between the MCU and DC, there doesn’t tend to be much that those two warring fandoms agree on, but it seems that everybody — no matter what side of the divide they fall on — can shake hands on the fact that Tom Holland getting cast as Superman would be a bad thing. With the news that James Gunn is looking for a 25-year-ld Kal-El, the Spider-Man star’s name is getting thrown into the ring. But while Marvel lovers don’t want him to stop playing Peter Parker, DC fans are clutching their pearls like Martha Wayne at the idea of the arguably overexposed Holland portraying the Kryptonian Crusader.

Forget the doomed Wednesday crossover, but does this forgotten TV series hold the key to Deadpool 3‘s plot?

Image via Fox Television

Percy Hynes White probably doesn’t stand much of a chance of reprising his little-remembered Marvel role in the MCU, due to some unsavory allegations surrounding the Wednesday star, but one of his former co-stars from Fox’s X-Men universe series The Gifted definitely deserves to come back. Thanks to their handy-dandy power set and comic book history, the character in question could even provide the bridge that allows Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to hop on over to Earth-616. Hey, just remember where you heard this idea first when it come true in Deadpool 3.

Be sure to be back here tomorrow, True Believers, for more of the latest Marvel news around. In the meantime, why not pre-order yourself a copy of Ant-Man’s memoir (yes, it’s an actual real book)?