Percy Hynes White won’t return to Marvel, but his co-star could bring the X-Men to the MCU in ‘Deadpool 3’

In the wake of some unsavory, to say the least, allegations against Xavier Thorpe star Percy Hynes White, Wednesday fans have started campaigning for Netflix to recast his character in the Addams Family reimagining for its second season. Needless to say, then, the odds are slim of Marvel Studios inviting him back into the fold to reprise his forgotten role in the Marvel multiverse. Nevertheless, one of his former co-stars would make a great addition to the ever-expanding MCU in Deadpool 3.

For context, Hynes’ Marvel debut came in The Gifted, an X-Men universe spinoff TV series that aired for two seasons from 2017-2019. Although not as acclaimed as its sister show Legion, The Gifted was a little more directly related to the movies, even featuring one character who had already appeared on the big screen. Namely, Blink. Portrayed by Fan Bingbing in X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jamie Chung took over the role of the portal-producing mutant for TV.

Alongside Emma Dumont’s Polaris — the other daughter of Magneto — Chung’s Blink was one of the biggest fan-favorites from the series, thanks to her importance to the wider X-Men world. In the comics, Blink’s abilities allow her to hop through the dimensions as the leader of the multiversal superhero team the Exiles. Across The Gifted‘s first two seasons, Blink learned to master her powers, resulting in the shock cliffhanger ending to its second run.

Image via Fox Television

After being believed dead, our heroes were stunned when a more sci-fi-looking version of Blink emerged from a portal to an apparently dystopian world to enlist their help. And then the show was cancelled, so we never learned what happened next. While it’s unlikely this specific plotline will ever be picked up, Blink’s mastery of her interdimensional abilities puts her in the perfect position to become an ally to Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson, and could even account for his arrival in the MCU in DP3.

Blink wouldn’t be the most obvious veteran of Fox’s X-universe to return in the threequel, but she may be the most useful, as her power-set makes her an easy fix to the problem of how to get Wade — and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine — over to Earth-616. The prolific actress (Sucker Punch, Lovecraft Country, Dexter) also definitely has enough of a following to warrant a return and the sarcastic edge she brought to her character originally would mean she’d make for a fun foil to the Merc with the Mouth.

Deadpool 3 is out Nov. 8, 2024.