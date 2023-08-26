We’re around about two and a half months from The Marvels blasting into cinemas, and thanks to its opponent running from the battlefield early, Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel now has nothing but itself standing in its way. Meanwhile, although we were hoping for a Keanu Reeves Ghost Rider, word has it that Kevin Feige has found the one other casting decision that would get tongues wagging more. Really, though, what the Marvel prez needs to is just learn to be more frugal, as per what the people want.

Dune: Part Two delay rescues The Marvels‘ box office chances, but it can’t protect it from what comes next

Image via Marvel Studios

We were all set for another Barbenheimer incursion event this November, but now Warner Bros. has pulled out of the race, with Dune: Part Two‘s release date delay to March meaning that The Marvels now has a clear path to dominate the box office this fall. And yet while it has won that battle, it’s unclear if it’ll win the war long-term as Marvel reclaiming IMAX cinemas now Dune 2 has disappeared means that the old “are superhero movies real cinema?” debate has reawakened in a major way, as bitter cinephiles are determined to spoil the MCU fandom’s victory by reminding them that Denis Villeneuve’s sequel is destined to earn the better critical reception, whichever one brings in more cash. It’s cruel, but probably accurate.

‘Ghost Rider’ rumors rev up as Marvel appears to be repeating a trick from The Flash, of all things

Photo via Warner Bros.

The Flash has its fans, with new DC chief James Gunn inexplicably being one of them, but it’s hard to imagine Kevin Feige catching the year’s most infamous superhero bomb — and 2023 has not been short of those — and thinking “Wow, I gotta get me some of that!” And yet that’s apparently what he’s done as, according to some new rumors of dubious veracity, Marvel’s supposed Ghost Rider project might just be on course to bring back Nicolas Cage as his incarnation of Johnny Blaze, much like he recently made a surprise appearance as Superman in the aforementioned DC disaster. You do you, Kevin. You do you.

Marvel could’ve saved itself a whole lot of money if it had just realized this lesson from Avengers: Age of Ultron a lot sooner

Image via Marvel Studios

Secret Invasion somehow cost a whopping $212 million to make, despite only consisting of six episodes of increasing shortness, but Marvel could’ve saved itself a whole bunch of cash if it had realized that MCU fans are less enamored with poorly realized CGI fight scenes than they simple but engaging lower-stakes scenes in which our favorite characters get a chance to chat. Just look at those folks praising Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s farm scenes as the best part of the movie in hindsight. Look, we’re not saying that we want an entire Avengers flick of all the heroes just chilling on a farm, but… Eh, screw it, yes, we are.

As calls to turn Captain Marvel into an alcoholic suggest, what comes next in the Marvel news cycle can never be predicted, so stay tuned for its next twist and turn.