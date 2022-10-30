Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.

The Rock gets superhero stans salivating over a Black Adam vs. Thor deathmatch

The hierarchy of power in the DC universe just changed with the introduction of Black Adam, but would the god-like anti-hero be able to defeat Marvel’s actual god of an Avenger? The Rock has got us wondering after sharing The Talk‘s spoof sketch featuring a Teth-Adam and Thor Odinson confrontation and tagging Chris Hemsworth, thereby inciting the fans to get into a fierce debate as they ponder who would emerge victorious from such a deathmatch. Make it happen, James Gunn!

Did DC really try and snatch the secret to Marvel’s success?

The newly rechristened DCU is finally back on track after hiring James Gunn and producer Peter Safran to steer its ship. But an unverified, yet undeniably eye-catching, report claims that WB originally set their sights a little higher up the Marvel Studios ladder than Gunn. Allegedly, the studio initially tried to coax Kevin Feige away from the House of Ideas to get him to head up DC. Did they really think the man, who made Marvel Studios what it is today, would ditch it for his biggest rivals?

MCU fans demand a Phase Four favorite return to the franchise ASAP

Simu Liu might not be the internet’s favorite person right now, thanks to his controversially worded comments about Chadwick Boseman, but there are still a lot of Shang-Chi fans out there who nonetheless are eagerly awaiting his return to the MCU. Unfortunately for those folks, a sequel to Legend of the Ten Rings isn’t currently on the docket, and with director Destin Daniel Cretton busy with The Kang Dynasty, it might be a while before Wenwu’s son gets another solo movie.

Ant-Man enthusiasts will turn manic if this beloved supporting character isn’t in Quantumania

Speaking of fans getting antsy for certain characters to make their return, Quantumania promises to be the biggest, boldest entry in the Ant-Man trilogy, but its newfound multiversal scale looks to mean that it’ll be losing one of its most popular characters — Scott Lang’s fast-talking friend Luis. Upon realizing Michael Pena is not slated to appear in the threequel, Luis lovers are prematurely missing the hilarious contributions he no doubt would’ve made to the movie. Imagine Luis summing up Avengers: Endgame in his own distinct way!

