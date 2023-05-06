Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally playing in theaters worldwide, and while it’s not an unparalleled success it’s certainly doing it’s bit to dismiss doom-laden talk of superhero fatigue. What’s more, it’s just possible that it’s provided an answer to the biggest problem Marvel is currently facing. The biggest problem that Hollywood is currently facing, however, is the WGA strike — which is causing even more headaches for the House of Ideas…

The writers’ strike comes for Marvel as a much-anticipated Disney Plus series is forced to shut down

It won’t become clear for a while which Marvel projects had their pre-production phases impacted by the writers’ strike that’s causing Hollywood to crawl to a standstill right now. In the immediate term, though, we’re already seeing it affect the MCU. Filming on Wonder Man, the upcoming Disney Plus series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, has reportedly been forced to temporarily shut down due to a picket line forming outside its studios. Given that Wonder Man is all about Hollywood actor Simon Williams, you have to admire the irony of real-life tinseltown drama causing it grief.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gifts Kevin Feige the perfect Jonathan Majors replacement

It’s a blessing in disguise that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is so cut off from the wider MCU as it means Marvel has a little longer to try and figure out what’s going to happen with Kang the Conqueror, amid rumors swirling that Jonathan Majors will not be invited back to reprise his role. Interestingly, it’s just possible that the perfect solution to the conundrum of what to do next with the Quantum Realm ruler can actually be found in Vol. 3 itself, going by an out-of-the-box but popular suggestion pitched by imaginative fans. Maybe James Gunn can keep on aiding the MCU even as he hops over to DC.

James Gunn reveals how he accidentally dreamed up the foundation upon which the Infinity Saga was built

Speaking of which, it turns out Gunn had a bigger impact on the Infinity Saga than we had previously appreciated. The filmmaker has admitted that the all-important speech the Collector gives on the origins and rules of the Infinity Stones was just some, as he put it, “bulls***” he dreamed up in 90 minutes flat that ended up being what Marvel based the entire rest of its original era on. We’re guessing he might take more time and care in crafting the foundations of the DC universe now that he’s the co-CEO of Marvel’s Distinguished Competition.

