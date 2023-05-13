Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is officially just one week old this Friday, but apparently that’s long enough for one Marvel newcomer who appeared in the movie to already start dunking on the MCU. The Marvel Studios blows continue in the form of two Sony movies managing to beat one of the studio’s own offerings to Disney Plus. Last but not least, the excitement for Loki is losing some of its luster after troubling talk points to disappointment.

A James Gunn fave who just cheated on DC with the MCU has already sworn her allegiance to another franchise

Image via Marvel Studios

James Gunn loves to port his regulars over from Marvel to DC, or vice versa, and that’s just what he did with The Suicide Squad‘s Daniela Melchior, who cameod in Guardians 3 as Ura. It seems Melchior feels absolutely no loyalty to the MCU, or even the DCU, despite Gunn’s gracious casting, however, as she has already sworn fealty to the Fast and Furious franchise after joining Vin Diesel in Fast X. According to Melchior, it’s the Fast-verse that is the “best of all multiverses,” thereby opening a can of worms the size of Abilisks.

Venom and Spider-Man: Homecoming embarrassingly beat Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to Disney Plus

Images via Sony Pictures Releasing

We’ve known this was coming for a few weeks, but it’s still no less embarrassing now that it’s happened. Both Venom and Spider-Man: Homecoming are now available to stream on Disney Plus, arriving on the platform a full five days ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania making its much delayed debut on the site on May 17. When one of Disney’s own movies is slower to the streaming service than productions from an entirely different studio then you know that things are not doing too well down in the Quantum Realm.

Loki season two could lose its USP, according to rumors leading us into a multiverse of disappointment

Screengrab via Marvel Studios

It must be stressed that this is just a rumor for now, but MCU fans are feeling devastated after learning of claims that Loki season two will not feature any Loki variants besides Tom Hiddleston’s OG God of Mischief and his female self/love interest/yikes, I’m just remembering how weird their relationship is Sylvie. Given that Loki was the one that introduced the concepts of variants into the MCU in the first place, the show skimping on offering more of them in its next batch of episodes would be a serious oversight, so let’s hope this rumor is just one of the Asgardian prince’s tricks.

James Gunn might’ve forgotten to tell us about a major change he made to a Guardians 3 character’s origins until now, but here’s a much more prompt reminder: more of the latest Marvel news is never far away.