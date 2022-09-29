Latest Marvel News: How Wolverine slices into the MCU may have been discovered as ‘Deadpool 3’ stars clear up ‘Logan’ confusion

Hoo boy, the past 24 hours have been a real one for Marvel lovers everywhere. Ryan Reynolds shocked us all by randomly announcing that, yes, after years of making jokes about it on Twitter, he and Hugh Jackman are finally teaming up in Deadpool 3, coming to theaters in fall 2024. Needless to say, we now have so many questions about the X-Men-adjacent threequel, but a couple of major ones may have already been answered…

Ryan Reynolds and Huck Jackman promise Logan wasn’t all a lie

Image via Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter

Once the shock of the Deadpool 3 news had settled down, ever-grumbling fans started moaning that Jackman returning as Wolvie ruined the tragic ending of Logan, which obviously concluded with the hero’s demise. In the face of this, Reynolds and Jackman posted a follow-up video in which they stressed that Logan will not be undercut by the new movie, reminding us that it’s set in 2029. So this seemingly confirms that DP3 will take place prior to the events of James Mangold’s magnum opus.

Is this how Wolverine rages into the MCU?

Image via 20th Century Fox/Marvel Studios

OK, so Logan’s not dead yet, but how do he and DP find themselves in the MCU in the first place? One ambitious but vaguely plausible fan theory may have already uncovered the answer. As first pitched on Reddit, the idea goes that the Fox universe will be destroyed in an incursion, with the two immortal mutants being the only survivors and finding a way to hop over to Earth-616. This would be a neat way of both folding the two franchises together and setting up Secret Wars in the process.

Jackman is once again officially Marvel’s greatest movie hero

Image via 20th Century Fox

Well, at least the oldest. Thanks to his big comeback in Deadpool 3, the Australian star has reclaimed a major record. Due to first playing the Adamantium anti-hero in 2000’s X-Men, Jackman stands as the actor to play a Marvel superhero over the longest stretch of time. He was actually briefly dethroned last year — because of Tobey Maguire returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home, 19 years after debuting as Peter Parker in 2002 — but Jackman’s 24-year stint once again puts him back on top.

Blade may boast a big-name director after Bassam Tariq says bye

via New Line Cinema

Amid all the DP3 excitement, another upcoming MCU movie just hit a huge setback, with Blade director Bassam Tariq parting ways with Marvel. One rumor states, however, that the studio already has some top-draw talent in mind to replace him, each of whom we’d love to see make a Marvel film someday. These include Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), Batgirl‘s Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah, and even Spike Lee. We hope Kevin Feige will *do the right thing* and find the best person for the job.

Stay tuned, bubs, as another Marvel news roundup is headed your way tomorrow.