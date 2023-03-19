It’s all about crossovers today, as the Marvel and DC universes have collided in a couple of unexpected, behind-the-scenes ways. First, James Gunn is having to be a one-man army as he destroys disinformation about his upcoming projects for both the MCU and the DCU. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds is no longer the number one superhero actor who loves trolling people on Twitter as he’s had his crown snatched by a surprising DC star who’s no stranger to wearing a tiara on her head…

James Gunn valiantly fights Marvel and DC fans to battle disinformation about both of his upcoming superhero movies

The great thing about Gunn being so extremely online is that he’s on hand to dispel any disinformation that starts creeping around about his Marvel/DC projects (well, unless he’s responsible for spreading it about himself). Case in point, the filmmaker has proven himself a heroic fighter himself by battling falsities about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Superman: Legacy at the same time. While clamping down on claims GotG3 is opening overseas ahead of the U.S. and shooing away stories of Legacy casting announcements being imminent, Gunn has been firing on all cylinders lately.

The troll becomes the trolled as a DC legend continues their one-woman campaign against Ryan Reynolds

It’s often hard to tell where Ryan Reynolds ends and Wade Wilson begins, chiefly through the Canadian actor’s trolling Twitter presence, which is usually directed at Deadpool 3 co-star Hugh Jackman. Another contender has been slowly rising up to beat the guy at his own game, though, and now they may have officially won with their latest, scathing retort. Yes, it’s original Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter, who has well and truly roasted Ryan Reynolds in a response to his lucrative T-Mobile sale. We have no idea how or where Carter’s beef with Reynolds began, but we’re loving it.

Avengers: Secret Wars theory predicts a Sony crossover using plot-points derived from Morbius, but wait it’s actually good

We know how it sounds, but bear with us. Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to borrow from all kinds of non-Marvel Studios Marvel movies for the greatest multiversal crossover we’ve ever seen, but one ambitious theory predicts Avengers 6 will also go so far as to combine the MCU with Sony’s Spider-Man universe for good (much as Spider-Man: No Way Home failed to do). The key, it’s speculated, will be the multiverse’s Spider-Totems, a concept first teased by Morbius director’s Daniel Espinosa. So long as Morbius himself doesn’t appear, we’re all good.

James Gunn is confident that no amount of spoilers can ruin Guardians 3