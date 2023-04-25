It’s official, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the latest “best Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgame.“ Although, while that stock pull-quote might leave everyone rolling their eyes, the good news is that early reactions to the MCU threequel are extremely positive, even if James Gunn is giving us emotional whiplash with his teases about the movie on social media. In other news, we’re still waiting for a comment from the studio on the Jonathan Majors situation, although the latest events suggest one is coming any day…

Disney lets go of 4K employees as mass layoffs continue, but could Jonathan Majors be next?

Photo via Marvel Studios

In the second wave of the company’s plans to lay off 7,000 employees, Disney is in the midst of cutting 4,000 people from its global organization this week. In the wake of such extraordinary numbers, then, it’s not exactly the best look for Disney to keep quiet on the potential firing of Jonathan Majors. Marvel fans have certainly made their stance clear on the matter, which is no surprise given the backlash against another Marvel star for much less contentious circumstances. It seems like studio execs are waiting to make a decision until Majors’ court appearance on May 8, but the climate indicates their hand may be forced before then.

James Gunn gives fans hopes of an unexpected MCU crossover, only to immediately destroy them

Image via Marvel Studios/Twitter

Thankfully, things aren’t all doom and gloom in the Marvel sphere right now, thanks to the imminent arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn’s regular updates on social media are increasing the hype, like his confirmation of how many post-credits scenes we can expect, although one inadvertently ended up being a cruel tease. The filmmaker’s snap from his Parisian vacay revealed that he was hanging out with a certain Eternals cast member, leading to intense speculation that we could be in for an unexpected crossover in Vol. 3. But only after everyone had started speculating did Gunn wade in to clarify that, actually, they’re just buds. Better luck next time, folks.

The endless Quantumania hate might not be good for Marvel, but it has unexpected advantages

Photo via Marvel Studios

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania unfortunately has the honor of being one of the MCU’s most widely panned pictures of the lot. And while that’s not something that Marvel is likely proud of, to the extent that Disney Plus seems ashamed to even stream it, that might actually be a good thing on a microcosmic level. Fans are already coming out of the woodwork to admit that they surprisingly really enjoyed the movie after hearing how terrible it was. This may tell us that Quantumania‘s reputation will improve greatly over time, as folks have their expectations severely lowered by the intense backlash. Maybe we should stop hyping up every film as the best one since Endgame, huh?

More of the latest Marvel news, like whatever spoilers Patti LuPone wants to drop about Agatha: Coven of Chaos next, can’t be more than the swing of a witch’s broomstick away.