Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige finally gets his revenge on an old enemy as furious fans still can’t forgive one of the MCU’s greatest sins 12 months later

Marvel Studios has suffered several tough knock-backs in recent weeks, from the financial disappointment of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to the shock exit of producer Victoria Alonso. The latest person to be let go by the company, however, is something that most seem to view as a cause of celebration instead of concern. Elsewhere, casting news aplenty promise some old favorites making a multiversal jump in one of Phase Five’s most-anticipated projects.

Disney laying off Marvel’s most controversial exec finally closes a near-decade old wound for Kevin Feige

Celebrating someone losing their job is typically a social no-no, but the internet seems to have unanimously agreed that it’s actually a-OK when the person in question is the well-known belligerent billionaire, Donald Trump-donating, diversity-denying Ike Perlmutter, the erstwhile chairman of Marvel Entertainment. News of Disney letting him go after 30 years means Kevin Feige may finally have some closure on the time Perlmutter attempted to have him fired as Marvel Studios president back during production of Captain America: Civil War in 2015, which no doubt would’ve kickstarted an even darker timeline that scarcely bears thinking about.

Deadpool 3 fills out its cast with familiar favorites as Wonder Man finds its main villain in The Walking Dead franchise

Fresh off Succession‘s Matthew MacFadyen joining the cast yesterday, Deadpool 3 is now confirmed to bring back two old favorites from Fox’s DP movies, which is a welcome hint that the threequel isn’t going to pull a Daredevil: Born Again and recast its past. Elsewhere on the casting couch, Wonder Man has found its arch-villain in the form of Fear the Walking Dead vet Demetrius Grosse, who’ll be playing the Grim Reaper, the evil brother of the titular hero (Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). At least Wonder Man and Thor should have something to talk about in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Moon Knight‘s one-year anniversary becomes an excuse to blast it for featuring the MCU’s most baffling end of all time

Next week officially marks one year exactly since Moon Knight reached its mind-bending season one finale, but while the show was generally considered one of the better MCU offerings of 2022, its anniversary is only leading to renewed hatred for its admittedly head-scratching ending. It seems like the whole of Marvel Twitter has been razing the Oscar Isaac vehicle for its subversive decision not to feature a big climactic fight scene, which we don’t recall causing that much drama at the time but now appears to be the most controversial denouement in the franchise’s history. Who knew?

Captain America 4 set photos may be continuing to drop spoilers like confetti, but it’s no spoiler to say that even more of the latest Marvel news is right around the corner.