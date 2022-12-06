Today’s Marvel news roundup paints a story of skeptics vs believers as a couple of MCU movies that don’t often bask in the love have earned themselves some good will from the fandom in this season of giving. And yet, on the other hand, some more Grinch-like individuals aren’t buying a bold claim the studio has made about the next Marvel film to hit our screens. Finally, just to tie together this whole Christmas theme, we ask the burning question: does Santa Claus exist?

Kevin Feige promises Ant-Man 3 will be “peak” MCU, but nobody believes him

Screengrab via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

Phase Five will be kicking off in style with 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which Marvel chief Kevin Feige is now promising will be “peak” MCU. But while the trilogy-closer does have new bad guy Kang the Conqueror on its side, it seems fans have been left wholly unconvinced by Feige’s claims, thanks to the overwhelmingly mid-ness of the first two Ant-Man movies. Not to mention the Spy-Kids 3 vibes Quantumania has been giving off in its trailers. Still, maybe the skeptics will be singing a different tune come February.

Thor: Love and Thunder finally scores a win after mind-blowing Wakanda Forever foreshadowing is uncovered

Screengrab via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

Against all the odds, it seems Phase Four’s biggest punching bag has become Thor: Love and Thunder. So it makes for a pleasant change that Taika Waititi’s widely criticized Ragnarok sequel has finally earned itself some credit thanks to an enlightening Easter egg that’s just been discovered. It turns out the movie secretly foreshadowed the coming of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and nobody’s ever noticed it until now. Whether that makes up for everything else the film got wrong, that’s up to you.

The Guardians Holiday Special has fans wondering… does Santa Claus exist in the MCU?

Image via Disney Plus

In one of those classic examples of a Reddit thread that escalated quickly, one fan’s question over whether Star-Lord still believes in Santa Claus morphed into the mind-blowing discussion of whether jolly old Saint Nick actually exists in the MCU. For those not in the know, it’s 100% Marvel canon in the comics that Santa is a mutant with reality-warping powers. Somebody bug James Gunn on Twitter to tell him he needs to bring Santa into the MCU in the second Guardians Holiday Special.

An often overlooked Phase Three movie earns reappraisal as one of the MCU’s most significant origins stories

Marvel

In the grand scheme of the MCU, 2016’s Doctor Strange isn’t considered one of the franchise’s most notable movies, but the Scott Derrickson effort has now found itself on the receiving end of some much-needed love. The good doctor’s defenders have championed his origins movie for managing to introduce a whole new side of the franchise to audiences, as well as building its protagonist up from scratch without any prior lead-up and bringing in a hefty box office gross to boot. Just don’t mention Multiverse of Madness…

Turn yourselves back here on Tuesday, Quantumania quashers, for another roundup of the latest Marvel news around.