Latest Marvel News: Phase 5 is already making a fatal mistake as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star admits ‘relief’ over MCU exit

We’re now right on the cusp of Phase Five, what with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiering in February, but unfortunately it seems Marvel‘s next era is already making some potentially hype-killing mistakes. Elsewhere, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds might be hiding a major Deadpool 3 spoiler in plain sight as a Guardians of the Galaxy veteran comes clean on why they’re eager to put the franchise behind them after a decade in the MCU.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds may have blown the secret title of Deadpool 3 too soon, or maybe they’re just trolling us

via Ryan Reynolds/YouTube

Hugh Jackman either just made a hugh-ge goof on social media or he and frenemy Ryan Reynolds have just proven themselves the greatest trolls on the internet. When pleading the Academy to not give Reynolds an Oscar nomination, Jackman appeared to reveal that Deadpool 3 is actually called “Wolverine and Deadpool.” This initially got fans excited, before the pair having a whole argument about it on Twitter seemed to suggest it was all a gag. Or is that just what they want us to think?

Dave Bautista admits why he’s so relieved to be saying goodbye to Drax after Guardians Vol. 3

via Marvel Studios

Never one to mince words — the former WWE star is more likely to mince bones, in fact — Dave Bautista has always been up-front about the fact he won’t return as Drax after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Now he’s gone so far as to admit he’s feeling “relief” at knowing he’s played his beloved MCU character for the final time. Both because of the grueling make-up process it takes to transform into Drax but also because he’s no longer a fan of his “silly performance” in the role. Don’t worry, though, he’s still pals with James Gunn.

A glance at Marvel’s 2023 release schedule reveals Phase Five is already learning the wrong lessons from Phase Four

Image via Marvel Studios

There’s a lot of hope in the Marvel fandom that Phase Five is going to correct the many mistakes that Phase Four made. However, the next era of the MCU is already making one fatal mistake that could derail the Multiverse Saga further. One thing that did work about Phase Four was the way both 2021 and 2022 had major releases that ended the year in style — namely, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This year, though, we might be in for a huge Marvel drought after the summer. Basically, enjoy all the content coming in the spring while it lasts.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just set a frustrating Disney Plus record we hope never gets beaten

Photo via Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever managed to rack up a few positive records across its theatrical run, but now it’s finally headed to Disney Plus, it’s just set one more that we wish it hadn’t. With the sequel coming to streaming on Feb. 1, the movie is officially the slowest Marvel film to arrive on Disney Plus yet, taking almost twice the length of time that Doctor Strange 2 took to make its debut on the platform. Let’s hope that Ant-Man 3, Guardians 3, and The Marvels don’t take an even more leisurely approach.

While we wait for Wakanda Forever to hit Disney Plus, we’ve got another helping of daily Marvel news coming your way tomorrow.