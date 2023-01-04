Hugh Jackman isn’t backing down after Ryan Reynolds blasts ‘Deadpool 3’ title slip

Ever since Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman was set to reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 the hype surrounding the film has been unparalleled. Today, both actors fanned the flames of that hype when Jackman let slip what appeared to be the title of the threequel on his Twitter account. Fans obviously took note, as did Reynolds, but Jackman is here to tell you he stands by it.

To recap, on Jan. 4 Jackman took to Twitter to address the fact that Reynolds’ movie Spirited was shortlisted by the Academy for best song, “Good Afternoon.” A fan of musicals himself, Jackman clarified that he loved the movie, loved the songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, even loved the song itself – just does not love this ego boost for Reynolds being validated in this way.

“Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable. I mean I have to spend the year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool.”

Also “Wolverine and Deadpool”, bub? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 4, 2023

There is it. That final sentence: “Wolverine and Deadpool.”

At first glance, the slip sounds like a twofer – a Wolverine movie and a Deadpool movie, but others believed Jackman accidentally let slip the title of Deadpool 3 itself. Aiding this theory is the fact that Reynolds immediately went on damage control, commenting, “Also ‘Wolverine and Deadpool’, bub?”

Who’s to say whether this is the official title or whether this was just Reynolds’s way of averting our gaze from the elephant in the room by literally hiding it in plain sight? Either way, Jackman stands by what he said.

“It’s catchy, right!?” Jackman said in response.

It’s catchy, right!? — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 4, 2023

This of course does exactly what the pair hoped for (we can already hear them hopping on a phone call figuring out how to damage control this situation): by letting us believe that “Wolverine and Deadpool” was not an accidental slip and just something that came out of Jackman’s mouth, and then following it up with a public conversation, we’re less inclined to believe it’s the truth. However, we’re just as sly as you, Jackman and Reynolds. We see what you’re doing here.

Of course, this could all just be banter between two friends and we’re just reading into it too much. That’s very likely. Guess we won’t know for sure until the official title for Deadpool 3 is announced. What we do know is that the pair — or at least Jackman — is hard at work preparing for filming.

Until then, expect to see the first film in Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Deadpool 3 premieres in theaters on Nov. 8, 2024.