While it’s too early to say for sure if early talk of an Ant-Man 4 has been killed off by Quantumania‘s implosion, it certainly seems like Marvel is in no hurry to follow up its other least-popular movie, Eternals. It’s just as well, then, that a trio of stars from those two films have signed up to join a different hotly anticipated sequel in another franchise. Elsewhere, Captain America: New World Order has only just gone before cameras and it’s already aggravating the sleeping bear that is the ever-offended MCU fandom.

Paul Rudd and two Eternals vets now have more in common than just starring in the MCU’s worst-reviewed films

Image via Marvel Studios

Here’s a bit of absolutely delicious, if disappointing for Eternals fans, irony. Although Chloe Zhao’s superhero epic has yet to get a sequel, two of its stars have just boarded the sequel to another movie… that just so happened to release the exact same month as Eternals. Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt are the latest to join the cast of Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2, which of course will also see Paul Rudd reprising his role from the last film. Given that both of their respective MCU sub-franchises might not be going anywhere, it’s smart of this trio to hop over to another legendary movie universe.

Captain America 4 finally starts shooting, immediately reawakens a slumbering controversy

Image via Disney Plus

Captain America: New World Order has at last begun its shoot, but no sooner had we got our first glimpses at Anthony Mackie back on set as Sam Wilson than further pics confirmed the arrival of perhaps the most controversy character to join the MCU to date and reawakened a barely over debate. Shira Haas is set to play the Israeli superheroine Sabra in the flick, a character who’s politically charged appearances on the page have inspired countless inflamed opinions. Expect the heated conversation about her to only get more scorching as we race ever nearer to Cap 4‘s release next spring.

Laurence Fishburne channels Alfred Molina to shamelessly spoil his incoming surprise return to the Marvel multiverse

Photo via Marvel Studios

Remember when Alfred Molina spent the run-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s release brazenly chatting about his return as Doctor Octopus? It seems like Laurence Fishburne is trying to one-up him in the “mature Marvel star who doesn’t give a hoot about spoilers” competition by going ahead and casually confirming his imminent return to the MCU, after a lengthy gap of five years. The one-time Silver Surfer, and current cartoon Beyonder, first appeared as Bill Foster in Ant-Man and the Wasp — and it turns out his comeback will see Foster receive a big superpowered upgrade. We’d worry for Fishburne’s safety, but if anyone can handle Marvel’s spoiler police, it’s Morpheus.

Owen Wilson’s apparent role in Deadpool 3 might be leaving MCU fans celebrating Mobin’ Time, but you won’t have to watch the clock for long before more Marvel news comes along.