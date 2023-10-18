Latest Marvel News: Taylor Swift is closer than ever to boarding the MCU as Thanos dusting a $1b Disney abomination is his greatest triumph

The inevitable has finally happened — the real world has caught up to the once far-flung future of Avengers: Endgame. Oct. 17, 2023 is canonically the date the Battle of Earth takes place, the day the Blip ended, and the day Iron Man died. But, on the plus side, maybe it’s also the day the MCU can get out of the funk it’s been trapped in for a while now. Another reason to ignore your grief over Tony’s death — or shake it off, you might say? Taylor Swift is surely all but confirmed to appear in Deadpool 3.

The world has finally caught up with Avengers: Endgame, so maybe the MCU can now catch up with its quality

Image via Marvel Studios

Our timeline finally matching up with the Sacred Timeline brings into sharp focus how rough of a time of it the MCU has had ever since Iron Man snapped his fingers in Endgame. If you’re superstitious you can call it a curse, or if you’re more cynical you could say Marvel has simply been at a loss how to match the quality of the Infinity Saga’s conclusion. Either way, let’s hope that now Endgame is officially disappearing into our rearview mirror in whatever timeline you’re on the jinx that has been holding back the MCU across the Multiverse Saga so far has been lifted.

Thanos might’ve eradicated half the universe, but all is forgiven as it turns out he also killed Rise of Skywalker

Image via Lucasfilm

And yet even though we’re remembering the depths of his evil all over again this Endgame Day, we’re learning that Thanos did something right after all. An unlikely inspection into the timings of the Blip and when Star Wars: Episode IX started filming make it clear that the MCU’s universe was spared the pain of experiencing The Rise of Skywalker. Sure, the Earth lost half of its population, but at least they didn’t have to witness Poe Dameron telling us Palpatine had somehow returned. Which is a relief, as Moon Knight‘s Steven Grant would’ve had a meltdown upon discovering he had yet another alter.

Don’t look now, but Deadpool 3‘s director basically just confirmed a Taylor Swift cameo

Image via Taylor Swift Productions.

Many of those Deadpool 3 rumors are truly insane, but then it’s looking more and more likely that Taylor Swift really is dropping by as Dazzler, so who knows what could happen? Director and Taylor’s football game pal Shawn Levy was asked once again about the chances of the Eras Tour superstar entering the MCU in his movie, and his teasing answer was basically “wait and see.” Clearly, Taylor can carry a movie on her own to box office success, so maybe we should be preparing ourselves for a Dazzler solo film to get here before Avengers: Secret Wars.

Millie Bobby Brown is coming pretty close to the MCU herself, what with teaming up with Chris Pratt for a new sci-fi project, so keep an eye out for further mind-blowing Marvel developments.