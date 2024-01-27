Random shower thought of the day: Marvel really owes a lot to the Top Gun franchise.

Not only is Captain Marvel very openly just “Top Gun with superpowers,” but so many of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick have been hoovered up by the MCU at this point. And one more has just entered the cockpit. No, it’s not Tom Cruise, but don’t worry, his time will come.

Elsewhere, speaking of Captain Marvel, it turns out The Marvels dropped a massive retcon to its own canon that we’ve only just noticed thanks to its Disney Plus release. Allow me to explain…

MCU fans are only just realizing how The Marvels slipped in a major retcon of Captain Marvel lore

Of all the things we took for granted that The Marvels would do, keeping continuity with its own origins movie was at the top of the list, but apparently not. With the film now on streaming, a massive continuity error has come to light that fans have just belatedly noticed. Although, considering so few people saw The Marvels in theaters, we can let them off.

As Redditors pointed out, the shot of the Supreme Intelligence, featured in a flashback to Carol on the Kree planet Hala, contradicts what we learned in Captain Marvel — that no one had seen its true form. However, it does align with a deleted scene from that film, seemingly making that canon over what is, you know, actually canon. Basically, it’s put our concept of canon into a cannon and fired it into a canyon.

Daredevil: Born Again set pics seem to promise that your dearest wishes are coming true

Although things looked as hairy as Wilson Fisk is bald for a while there, Daredevil: Born Again‘s bottom-up creative overhaul actually seems to be for the best. Not only is Bullseye back, but our first set pics have arrived following filming resuming at the top of the week and they seemingly confirm a tantalizing rumor that’s been swirling these last few weeks. Namely, that Karen and Foggy are indeed returning!

Photos show the hero working in an office with the sign “Nelson, Murdock & Page.” Although we haven’t seen Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson on location as yet, it surely has to be just a matter of time, right? I swear, if they’re actually shooting a scene where the building is blown up and the pair die off-screen, it will be the entire fandom’s villain origin story.

Thunderbolts might’ve found its Sentry as Top Gun: Maverick star circles the MCU (no, not that one)

The news that Steven Yeun had left Thunderbolts came like a bolt from the blue earlier this month, as it meant the debut of one of the MCU’s most intriguing superheroes was up in the air. It looks like Marvel may finally have found its Sentry, however. According to THR, we should be getting ready to welcome Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman into the MCU family, as he’s reportedly in early talks to take over Yeun’s vacated role. If he does board the film, he’ll be the sixth Maverick actor to enter the Marvel multiverse. We’re just waiting on Tom Cruise to practically complete the set. Fingers crossed for that Superior Iron Man cameo in Avengers: Secret Wars!