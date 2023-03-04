The MCU isn’t in the best shape right now, there’s no sugar-coating it, but nonetheless there is a way to look at things from a glass-half-full perspective. For starters, even the most hard-working and poorly treated members of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania crew are singing the movie’s praises, while some ostensibly bad news about the future structure of the Multiverse Saga could be the final straw… or it might be the break the franchise needs. It just depends on how you look at it…

Marvel’s unfairly overworked VFX artists defend Quantumania in the face of endless backlash

Previous reports have outlined the shocking working conditions Quantumania‘s VFX team operated under, so it’s extra heartening that a staunch defense of what is essentially Marvel’s least-loved movie to date is coming from that same department. Visual effects supervisors Jesse James Chisholm and Dave Hodgins have praised their Ant-Man 3 experience as like getting to “play in the Super Bowl,” revealing that despite the backlash against the threequel’s quality and its visuals, the pair remain “proud” of what they and their team managed to accomplish.

The MCU might be headed back to pre-Phase Three release schedules, and maybe that’s a good thing

In news that We Got This Covered accurately predicted, just putting it out there, the latest reports are indicating that Marvel is planning to slow its release schedule right down to what it was in the days before Phase Three. In other words, we may not be getting three movies a year anymore for the remainder of the Multiverse Saga. This might sound like a nightmare scenario, but given the way MCU fatigue has been seriously setting in lately, it could actually be a blessing in disguise for a franchise that definitely needs a bit of breathing room. More on this topic as we hear it…

The only way for Kang to rescue his reputation might be to kill off his biggest competition

Sure, Jonathan Majors as Kang was easily one of the best parts of Quantumania, but many fans still think he fell short of living up to the hype as the most dangerous villain in all of reality. Bloodthirsty theorists are wondering, then, if the Conqueror needs to really prove how bad he is by recreating a jaw-dropping comic book moment in which he totally destroyed a Thanos variant. Having Kang easily defeat the MCU’s last major antagonist would continue a tradition that Thanos himself started, by offing Loki. Jeff Loveness, there’s an idea for you to have for free as you pen the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty…

