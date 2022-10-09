In a handy-dandy guide on how to make sure you get in Marvel‘s bad books, two stars of the MCU multiverse have made some comments that will likely lead them into varying degrees of trouble with the studio. For one, Vin Diesel might get a slap on the wrist for letting slip some Guardians of the Galaxy secrets while a Deadpool actor has ensured they’re blacklisted from the upcoming threequel by openly disparaging Ryan Reynolds — not that their chances of returning were particularly high, anyway.

Is Groot headed for Planet X in his own Guardians spinoff movie?

Let’s start with the positive. Dominic Torretto himself finally got around to thanking his fans for watching I Am Groot on Disney Plus on social media. And in doing so, he may have spoiled Marvel’s discreet plans to give Groot his own movie, as he hinted at the potential for a film set on Planet X, the talking tree’s homeworld. With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due to explore Rocket’s origins, it’s possible we might learn about Planet X in that movie, too. Looks like Vin is up to his old tricks again.

Fans say good riddance as a franchise mainstay ensures they’re not coming back for Deadpool 3

T.J. Miller played a character called Weasel in the first two Deadpool movies, a bit of casting that we later learned was pitch-perfect after various allegations ranging from assault to sexual misconduct to transphobia were made against him back in 2019. There was never any chance he was coming back for Deadpool 3, then, but now that he’s claimed he doesn’t want to work with Ryan Reynolds again — as if it was his choice — the fandom is rejoicing at the good news.

Who’s the next Marvel hero worth of Mjolnir now Jane’s gone? Thor theorists have thoughts…

We all expected Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor to stick around for a while, but Thor: Love and Thunder went and killed off Jane Foster instead. So now fans are wondering: who’s going to be the one to pick up Mjolnir next? Some options floated include Sam Wilson and Kamala Khan, although the most popular contender seems to be Moon Knight, given that the hero can control the hammer in the comics, because it’s made from a rare metal mined from the universe’s very first moon. Who know, it could happen…

She-Hulk star is keeping his (webbed) fingers crossed for a dream crossover

In our unlikely continuing coverage of the MCU’s lamest supervillain ever, She-Hulk’s Leap-Frog, series guest star Brandon Stanley has revealed that he has high hopes of hopping back into the franchise soon, although next time he wants to cross paths (or lily-pads) with another hero: namely, Spider-Man, joking that the wallcrawler needs his help. While Eugene Patilio turned out to be a wrong-un in Attorney at Law, maybe Peter Parker could help him see the error of his ways and ribbit up a redemption storyline.

Stay tuned on Sunday for your next Marvel news roundup, Groot groupies!