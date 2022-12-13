Latest Sci-Fi News: DC detectives may have discovered James Gunn’s secret big bad as ‘Doctor Who’ breaks a surprising 60-year record

As the DC fandom heals itself after last week’s tumultuous torrent of shocking updates, online detectives think they might’ve discovered one character James Gunn is sure to bring back to the fore in order to terrorize the Justice League. Elsewhere in the DC multiverse, Lady Gaga fans are aghast after a particularly dispiriting Joker 2 update. Meanwhile, Andor falls under a recurring Disney era Star Wars curse as Doctor Who breaks a big record. Let’s crack on…

DC fans play at being Batman and may have uncovered a villain James Gunn could bring back to the DCU

Image via Warner Bros.

As James Gunn’s Twitter becomes the hub for all hints at the future of the DCU, fans have scoured the new co-CEO of DC Studios’ likes and uncovered the fact that The Suicide Squad director seems to be a big fan of Deathstroke, the iconic Teen Titans antagonist played by Joe Manganiello in Justice League who was, once upon a time, due to star in both Ben Affleck’s The Batman and in his own solo film. Who knows where he could show up next, but it seems Slade Wilson will be back, if Gunn has anything to say about it. And, luckily for fans, he does.

Lady Gaga fans left furious by a disappointing Joker: Folie à Deux update

Image via Warner Bros.

The weekend brought us our first glimpse at Joker: Folie à Deux, the wild Joker sequel that’ll see Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck find love with Lady Gaga’s equally unhinged new female lead — who’s most probably Harley Quinn. Unfortunately, although production has now started, director Todd Philips has confirmed we’ll have to wait a while to see Gaga in character as (possibly) Dr. Quinzel as the megastar won’t start filming herself until the new year. So just hang on in there, little monsters.

Andor is thrown under the bus for once for suffering from a long-held Disney era Star Wars problem

Image via Disney Plus

Andor comfortably claims the spot as the most widely acclaimed 2022 production set in the galaxy far, far away, but seeing as this is the Star Wars fandom we’re talking about, it’s not walking away without any criticism. The Diego Luna vehicle is now being tarred with the same brush as the rest of the Disney era of the franchise for its over-fascination with the Imperial era of the timeline, which some fans claim is something the Mouse House really needs to get over. There’s always something, right?

With its latest companion, Doctor Who has just set a major record

Image via BBC

Over in the Whoniverse, sci-fi loving statisticians have realized that Doctor Who has just broken an interesting record as it heads into a bright new era. Last month, Millie Gibson joined Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor as latest companion Ruby Sunday. With filming underway, Gibson is officially the youngest lead the show has ever had as she’s currently 18 years and 6 months old. She narrowly beats out the previous record-holder, Matthew Waterhouse, who first appeared as classic companion Adric in 1981 at the age of 18 months, 7 months. Congrats to Gibson for making waves in the franchise before even appearing on screen.

More of the latest sci-fi news will be beaming your way tomorrow, DC and Doctor Who diehards, so don’t go anywhere.