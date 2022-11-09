It seems that Russell T. Davies isn’t just returning to Doctor Who, but aiming to redefine the entire show with his newfound acclaim as a television producer. Not that he wasn’t already one of the biggest creative minds in British show business, but the 10-year break and what he’s done between has certainly helped those prospects skyrocket.

Meanwhile, Netflix has just announced that the long-anticipated Gears of War movie, practically more than a decade in the making, is still alive at the network and now it’ll have an animated spinoff series accompanying it. But that’s not everything from sci-fi in the gaming world, as BioWare has released a new teaser for the upcoming fifth installment in the Mass Effect series on N7 Day.

Doctor Who fans don’t know how to feel about the show’s budget increase

Image via BBC

It’s clear that the BBC intends to turn Doctor Who into a huge worldwide phenomenon, a momentum that the show all but lost during Jodie Whittaker’s tenure as the 13th Doctor. The new deal with Disney Plus to become the sole proprietor of the show in streaming and on the international front certainly says a lot about that resolution, if not the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner and David Tennant as the 14th Doctor.

According to a new report, Doctor Who episodes will now have £10m to burn through, which is triple the amount that they had to work with before. Strange to think that in an era where television shows may cost as much as $200m to produce per season, Doctor Who has had to do with £3-4m per episode. That’s definitely going to give Russell a lot of wiggle room in terms of what he can do with the story, but some Whovians fear that we may be embarking on a Disney-fication of their favorite sci-fi series.

Star Wars fans know exactly who the real hero of the Skywalker Saga is

Image via Lucasfilm

Forget about Luke Skywalker and his father Anakin, the Chosen One. Never mind Rey or the rest of the Resistance ensemble. Come to think of it, chuck Yoda and Obi-Wan and the rest of the mentor figures into that discounted roster. Star Wars fans seem to unanimously agree (I know, a weird precedent in and of itself) that the ultimate hero of the Skywalker Saga was none other than Artoo, the droid who not only helped the protagonists out whenever they found themselves in a tough spot, but lived to tell the tale.

It’s strange to think that R2 has essentially witnessed the entire story without missing a beat. He was there when Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon went to Naboo, and he helped our heroes out of their predicament in Attack of the Clones. Artoo played a key role in the Clone Wars, and went on to join the Rebel Alliance in the original trilogy. Last but not least, the character was present for the events of the sequels. So, you tell us; who in the entire Star Wars history has a better story to tell than the loyal astromech?

The Gears of War movie is not in development hell

Gears of War

Gears of War was originally intended to imitate the Hollywood blockbuster action movie in all but its medium, instead opting to deliver that experience as a video game. Well, some folks have always thought it almost sagacious to reverse engineer that creative process yet again and develop a Gears of War live-action project. Netflix is now spearheading this venture, and the company has assured Marcus Fenix’s diehard stans that the man will definitely get a chance to blow some Grubs into the oblivion that they deserve. There’s going to be an animated series accompanying the movie, too, so hold on to your bandanas!

BioWare hypes up Mass Effect 4 with a strange encrypted teaser

Image via BioWare

For now, BioWare is coyly teasing fans about the next Mass Effect installment knowing full well that any scrap of information or little snippet will be analyzed as if C-Sec’s very best are on the case and want to get to the bottom of it. And so, to celebrate N7 Day, which is the annual Mass Effect festival, the Canadian video game developer released a very strange short teaser that depicts a relay of sorts with several different ships surrounding it.

Could this be the next generation of Mass Effect Relays in the Milky Way? The platform’s color juxtaposition certainly reminds us of the nefarious organization known as Cerberus, but beyond that, your best guess will be as good as ours, and probably just as wrong, at that.