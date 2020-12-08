Leaked Description Teases A Scary Joker In Justice League Snyder Cut

There are plenty of reasons to get excited about Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but one of the most curious aspects of an altogether curious project is the return of Jared Leto’s Joker.

The Academy Award winner is a fantastic actor if he’s given the right material, but his take on the Clown Prince of Crime didn’t go down too well with either comic book fans or general audiences. The majority of his scenes may have been left on the cutting room floor, but no amount of additional footage would have changed the fact that Leto pitched his take on the iconic villain as half pimp, half Juggalo.

The Joker wasn’t even part of Justice League the first time that Zack Snyder made it, never mind when Joss Whedon took over, so it’ll be interesting to discover exactly how he fits into the reshaped narrative. The director has already teased a new look, though, that’ll be much more visceral and terrifying than the shiny-suited Mr. J we saw in Suicide Squad, and insider Daniel Richtman is now saying that the Joker will be a much different person when we meet him the Snyder Cut.

According to the tipster, the Knightmare version of the Clown Prince of Crime will look pretty creepy and have long brown hair that’s become so unkempt that there’s barely even any green left in it, while his costume will be adorned by guns and police badges taken as trophies. Of course, this all lines up with what we heard the other month after learning that Leto would rock up looking like a character out of Mad Max: Gotham City, and Richtman’s intel only seems to lend more weight to the bad guy’s drastic change of ensemble for Justice League.