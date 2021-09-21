Leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home Image Reveals Half Of The Sinister Six

Sony and Marvel Studios are keeping their lips tightly sealed, but based on the deluge of rumor and speculation to have battered the internet dating back months, it would be fair to say we’ve got a pretty good idea of the Spider-Man: No Way Home plot in its broadest strokes.

Looking to wipe all memories of his secret identity being revealed, Peter Parker pays a visit to Doctor Strange, who may or may not be an imposter. A simple spell takes a turn for the worst, leading to a sextet of villains from the multiverse making their way to the Tom Holland timeline, where he’ll enlist the services of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to help him defeat the bad guys and save the day. Theoretically, of course.

Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina revealed their involvement a long time ago, but a new leaked image has revealed a third member of the Sinister Six set to appear in No Way Home, which you can see below.

Gambar leak Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) & Electro (Jamie Foxx) dari set Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yep, like I said, Electro pakai construction jacket & Doc Ock akan guna de-aging technology sebab dia sambung terus dari ending Spider-Man 2. pic.twitter.com/sjKJvE4nii — Jul (@zulfaqar1994) August 23, 2021

Tom Holland Is Blown Away That Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Is Outperforming Endgame 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Willem Dafoe’s participation has been expected since the first trailer dropped, but another photo purportedly showing Foxx’s Electro standing in front of Sandman and Lizard in their CGI forms was also said to have appeared online before being swiftly deleted. Nobody involved in the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home wants to confirm or deny anything, but nothing stays a secret for too long on the internet.