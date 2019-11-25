Justice League Reboot May Introduce The Legion Of Doom

Remember the post-credits scene of Justice League? Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor was revealed to have escaped from Arkham Asylum and had organized a rendezvous with Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke. His proposition: shouldn’t the bad guys create a league of their own? This teased the formation of the Legion of Doom in a sequel. A sequel that, of course, was never going to happen given the terrible critical reception and disappointing box office performance of the first movie.

However, Warner Bros. isn’t just going to sit on an IP as rich as the Justice League and We Got This Covered has previously reported on the studio’s hopes to do a reboot, something that several other outlets and industry insiders have since corroborated. Now, we’ve received another update on the project and it seems that the studio’s dusting off its original plans for JL2 as we’re hearing that the Legion of Doom will serve as the antagonists of the reboot.

Our sources – the same ones who also said a Green Lantern show was coming to HBO Max – have informed us that while things can always change since it’s still so early on in the development phase, WB definitely wants to bring the Legion to the big screen. Furthermore, we’ve been told that the team’s roster will include Luthor (albeit a recast version), Deathstroke (possibly recast), Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Reverse-Flash (presumably introduced in The Flash) as well as a Batman villain and a Wonder Woman villain who’ve yet to be identified.

This would be a strong line-up of supervillains for the rebooted team of DC heroes to face off against and I’d speculate that the WW foe slot could be filled by Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah, who’ll debut in Wonder Woman 1984. The Batman enemy is anyone’s guess though, seeing as Matt Reeves is introducing so many of them in his upcoming film.

In any case, we know that the Justice League reboot is expected to somehow merge the disparate timelines of the DCEU, allowing Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa’s characters to team up with Robert Pattinson’s Bats. J.J. Abrams could potentially be involved somehow as well, though as of yet, it’s unclear who’d take the helm. But as soon as we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know.