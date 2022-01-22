Leslie Grace is battered and bruised in new ‘Batgirl’ set photos

At long last, set photos from the highly anticipated Batgirl film are surfacing. Recently, audiences were given a sneak preview of a redheaded Barbara Gordon (Leslie Grace) out of costume. Before that, a video posted to Twitter revealed the first look at Grace in action donning the Gordon-brand Batsuit. As more content appears, DC comics fans are restless for the approaching release date.

Now, set photos from a birds-eye view have captured Leslie Grace as Batgirl in all her butt-kicking glory; several up-close shots of the Batsuit have revealed that it looks identical to its comic counterpart. Grace can be seen wearing the blueish-purple suit with the bat symbol imprinted front and centre and the yellow boots to match. Here Grace’s Barbara Gordon looks as if she were taken right out of a Batgirl of Burnside comic panel.

The tweet, which contains four images of Leslie Grace all suited and booted to fight some criminals, was posted by an unofficial “Batgirl Film News” account, which has kept audiences well-informed of all developments on the Batgirl set. They captioned the tweet: “THE BEST LOOK AT THE #BATGIRL COSTUME YET 🦇” and credited the set photos to @2point8_photos.

In the images, which can be viewed below, Grace’s Gordon appears to have sustained some painful cuts and bruises. It can be presumed that Batgirl is mid-fight and facing an opponent.

Batgirl stars Leslie Gordon (In the Heights) as the titular heroine. Michael Keaton (Batman) has been rumored to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman but it is still unknown just how substantial his role will be. Other cast members include Brendan Fraser (The Mummy, George of the Jungle) as the supervillain Firefly and J.K Simmons (Spider-Man) as Commissioner Gordon. Batgirl has been produced by DC Films and Burr! Productions for the streaming service HBO Max and will presumably follow Barbara Gordon fighting Firefly to protect Gotham City. Additionally, Batgirl is intended to be part of the DCEU.

Batgirl is scheduled to be released on HBO Max in 2022, but an exact date has not yet been confirmed.