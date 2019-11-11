Lucasfilm Wants J.J. Abrams To Return For Future Star Wars Films

Lucasfilm owes J.J. Abrams a big debt of thanks. He successfully relaunched the Star Wars franchise for them back in 2015 with The Force Awakens and then returned to helm The Rise of Skywalker once Colin Trevorrow, the original choice of director, left the project. After the controversial Last Jedi and the disappointing Solo, hype for the saga is at an all-time high again, with fans loving what they’ve seen of Episode IX so far.

It’s no surprise, then, that we’re hearing the studio hopes to work with Abrams again in the future. We Got This Covered has been told by our sources – the same ones who said a Scream reboot is happening and that Bill Murray is returning for Ghostbusters 3, both of which were correct – that Lucasfilm wants the filmmaker back in the franchise for future movies. It’s currently unclear whether he’d direct again or if he’d just serve as a producer, but it’s for certain that they want to continue their working relationship with him in some capacity.

Abrams could be a very busy guy over the next decade, then, as at least two major franchises want a piece of him. He recently signed a lucrative deal with Warner Bros. to create new content for the studio via his Bad Robot Productions label. It’s also believed that WB will put him to work on the DCEU, with it reported that Abrams could reboot one of their major properties for them, including Superman, Justice League or Green Lantern.

Disney Releases 15 New Official Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Photos 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for Lucasfilm, they’re in a similar bind to the Trevorrow situation right now with Benioff and Weiss’ trilogy falling through and Rian Johnson’s movies also called into question. They may need to turn to a reliable hand like Abrams again to help get the next stage of the saga on track. That said, they do have other filmmakers lined up to work with as well, such as Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige.

Tell us, though, would you like to see J.J. Abrams contribute more to the Star Wars saga? Or should he try new things once he’s done with The Rise of Skywalker? Sound off down below and let us know.