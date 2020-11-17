Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants To Give Katee Sackhoff Her Own Star Wars Movie

Last week’s episode of The Mandalorian was a major one, as it brought a popular character from the Star Wars animated universe to live-action for the first time. Not Ahsoka Tano, though she is on her way, but Bo-Katan Kryze, the Mandalorian warrior as played by Katee Sackhoff. While Ahsoka will be portrayed by Rosario Dawson on the show, whereas Ashley Eckstein voiced her on The Clone Wars and Rebels, Sackhoff has embodied the character in both mediums. And she might get to play Bo-Katan in the movies soon, too.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources this week – the same ones who told us that Ahsoka was coming to The Mandalorian in the first place before it was announced – that Lucasfilm is thinking about giving Sackhoff her own SW film and while it hasn’t been specified yet, we’d imagine this would be headed for Disney Plus and not a theatrical release. But again, we can’t confirm that part.

We know that The Mandalorian is going to be geared towards producing as many spinoffs as possible moving forward, though. First up is the Boba Fett miniseries featuring Temuera Morrison, following his brief cameo in the season 2 premiere. An Ahsoka show is likely to arrive after that and only makes sense that Bo-Katan has got a future in the live-action franchise as well. Especially with a known name like Sackhoff in the role.

Judging by the plot threads left hanging by her recent appearance, a spinoff movie could explore how she went from possessing the Darksaber and planning to use it to unite the Mandalorian people to having lost it to Moff Gideon and becoming a rebel outlaw once again, as we saw in Chapter 11. Alternatively, if season 2 of The Mandalorian ends up explaining this itself, then perhaps a Bo-Katan film could follow on from there and explore what happens to her next?