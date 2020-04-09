Mark Hamill Confirms Famous Star Wars Cast Pic Is Photoshopped

Ahead of the Revenge of the Sith premiere back in 2005, the cast of Star Wars got together for a Vanity Fair cover shoot, but Mark Hamill has just revealed that he was included in the pic via the magic of photoshop.

It’s a strange time for the fandom of that galaxy far, far away. Now that The Rise of Skywalker has officially concluded the saga, the future of Star Wars projects remains in an ambiguous state. Of course, Lucasfilm has already prepared for such an occasion, and the publishing initiative, titled Star Wars: The High Republic, will fill the void until the next major cinematic feature comes out in 2022.

Still, it’s a shame that many Legacy characters didn’t get a proper reunion in the Sequel Trilogy. Of course, with Han dying in The Force Awakens, Luke in The Last Jedi, the tragic passing of Carrie Fisher in 2016, and Billy Dee Williams’ Lando coming on board as a last-minute resort, it’s still an amazing feat that we even saw them all appear in the last movie.

But beyond that, some fans have always wondered about how cool it would be if some of the Prequel Trilogy characters got to interact with the next generation. Particularly, what if Mark Hamill’s Luke got to see Padme Amidala, his mother? Much to our dismay, Hamill recently announced that he’s never met Natalie Portman in person, but fans have realized that a cast photo from 2005 proves otherwise.

As Hamill himself has revealed, though, he wasn’t even there when the photo was taken.

NOT-SO-FUN FACT: Due to scheduling difficulties, Annie Liebovitz shot me all alone on that set & photoshopped me into the group later. #AllByMyselfMovieMagic https://t.co/Jlnizwrc1S — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 6, 2020

Aside from George Lucas, almost every major player in the story is in this photo, even General Grievous, Jar Jar Binks and Senator Bail Organa.

Meanwhile, Hamill has just shared his tear-jerking farewell with Star Wars fans as part of The Skywalker Saga box set release, indicating that his time as Luke Skywalker has finally come to an end. So, if you’re in need of something that will turn you into an emotional wreck, make sure to check out Hamill’s letter here.