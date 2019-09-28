Mark Ruffalo Reacts To Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Returning To The MCU

When the news broke yesterday that Peter Parker is set to return to the MCU in the upcoming Spider-Man 3, social media flooded with exuberant reactions from Marvel fans and cast members alike. Naturally, Tom Holland himself had something to say on the matter, sharing a clip from Leonardo DiCaprio’s “I’m not leaving” speech from The Wolf of Wall Street via Instagram. And if you scroll down in the replies, you’ll also find a comment from the only MCU star to rival Holland’s infamy when it comes to accidental spoilers.

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo’s pun-led response reads as follows:

“Back in a snap! Had a feeling we would see you again.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home Photo Gallery 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Indeed, as disappointed as fans were when news of Holland’s departure broke last month, it’s not especially surprising to hear that Disney and Sony have quickly resolved their feud. After all, the online backlash suggested a clear consensus that the filmgoing public would rather see Peter as part of the MCU, and seeing how the recent Spider-Man: Far From Home has just made $1.130 billion at the global box office, you have to imagine that both camps stand to benefit from coming to an agreement.

At the moment, details on Peter’s next solo outing are still in short supply, but we can assume that the wall-crawler’s Far From Home cliffhanger will finally be resolved when Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on July 16th, 2021. As for Ruffalo, this year’s Avengers: Endgame seems to have put Hulk out of action for a while at least, but if we don’t see him sooner, then it’s looking very likely that Bruce will be making a return in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney Plus show.