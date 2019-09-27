Tom Holland Had The Best Response To Spider-Man Staying In The MCU

Everyone’s thrilled about the news that Spider-Man is staying in the MCU for at least two more movies. No one, however, is more excited about it than Tom Holland.

The renowned Peter Parker actor took to Instagram this morning to tells fans how he’s feeling with a little help from the award-winning film The Wolf of Wall Street. The 23-year-old posted a scene from the movie in which Leonardo DiCaprio’s character is addressing his employees during what’s supposed to be a farewell speech. In the middle of the goodbye, however, he talks himself into staying with the company by saying the following:

The twenty-four second video has already amassed more than three million views and fans are voicing their happiness with the decision in the overwhelmingly positive comments. It’s clear that people are overjoyed to have the best Spider-Man performer ever back in the highest-grossing franchise ever, and we feel the same way.

They surely aren’t the only ones pleased by this news, either. Jake Gyllenhaal, the Russo brothers, Kevin Feige, Jon Favreau, Kevin Smith, Jeremy Renner and more have all been vocal about their desire for Peter Parker to return to the MCU. Now, they finally have their wish and we expect plenty more social media reactions like this one to surface now that the two sides have finally come together, at least for the time being.

Spider-Man 3 is set to be released in July of 2021, though the web-head is also expected to pop up in another Marvel movie at some point as well. Which one that may be, we don’t yet know, but stay tuned to We Got This Covered for further updates on the Spider-Man situation as they roll in.