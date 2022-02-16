Market research gave us ‘Star Trek 4’

Movies devised from streaming service algorithms or marketing department viability studies can give rise to bad or divisive movies, but they occasionally deliver something great; witness the recently-announced Star Trek 4 in the rebooted series.

We reported on its announcement yesterday, and on Paramount’s ongoing talks with original cast members Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto about reprising their roles. Fans are excited, and yesterday Variety shared more on how this came to be.

“[Since 2018] insiders say the studio has done research to determine audience interest in the rebooted cast,” the article from Adam B. Vary reads. “Execs determined that there was still lasting audience enthusiasm for Pine, Quinto and the rest of the cast in their established roles, which allowed the studio to feel comfortable moving forward.”

This is also the latest attempt to continue this series after 2016’s Star Trek Beyond. Then in 2018, a movie was almost made which would have had Pine’s Kirk share the screen with his father, to be played by Chris Hemsworth, but a deal could not be reached with either actor. Other ideas included a movie to be directed by Quentin Tarantino, and another by Legion’s Noah Hawley.

The movie has no release date at this time, though WandaVision’s Matt Shakman is set to direct.