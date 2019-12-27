Marvel Fans Freaking Out Over Today’s Deadpool 3 Announcement

The wild success of Joker has shown us once more that R-rated comic book movies are certainly a profitable business venture, with the trend continuing to carry on strong after the two films from the Deadpool franchise and Logan both earned big bucks and excellent reviews as well. Indeed, in an industry where a winning formula is quickly copied and then run into the ground, we expect a raft of adult-orientated superhero flicks to be coming down the pipeline now.

But when it comes to the Merc With a Mouth in particular, things are about to get pretty interesting. You see, despite the two installments grossing over $1.5 billion worldwide, the character is now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is known to be a PG-13 franchise and not exactly somewhere that a foul-mouthed, fourth wall-breaking character can easily fit in.

Still, Marvel Studios certainly have plans to work Wade Wilson into the MCU and earlier today, Ryan Reynolds finally confirmed We Got This Covered’s scoop from back in October by announcing that Deadpool 3 is indeed in development at Marvel Studios. And understandably, the fans are freaking out.

Deadpool 3 is finally kicking off production under Marvel and this is my gazillionth time demanding Spideypool references or else what is the point!!!??!! pic.twitter.com/Ihv0O55Y0D — 𝖕 𝖆 𝖔 𝖑 𝖊 𝖙 𝖙 𝖊 (@deviIette) December 27, 2019

With Deadpool 3 in development at Marvel…maybe we could get this buddy movie at some point…. pic.twitter.com/ydDvIa2tEq — MickFoley (@new_orleansjazz) December 27, 2019

Deadpool 3 should be called “Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe” where the whole plot is him killing all the Fox Marvel characters to make room for the MCU. Get all the original actors back, and start it off with Wade killing Channing Tatum while he’s trying on a Gambit outfit. pic.twitter.com/gjblo2FTZ3 — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) December 27, 2019

Ryan Reynolds confirmed Deadpool 3 is at development at Marvel Studios. I’m SO curious what the Marvel Studios/Disney imprint would look like on a Deadpool movie. Another interesting wrinkle is how protective Ryan Reynolds is of the character and the movies. pic.twitter.com/OLwOgjyWSV — TheNiceCast (@TheNiceCast_) December 27, 2019

Not sure how I feel about a deadpool 3. I don't mind Disney owning the rights. But I thought the first movie was the better of the 2. And Disney does have a recent history of flogging a franchise ro the point that everyone's bored of it — jason dark (@dark248) December 27, 2019

The first one was good, the second was ok because it was more comical approach and storyline was similar to Looper. Don't have faith in the third film – sorry — Zone (@narinder30008) December 27, 2019

I really hope half of the movie is him making fun of how much bigger the budget is. — x-Russ Burton (@russburton1218) December 27, 2019

Deadpool 3 gonna pass The Joker in highest grossing rated R film for sure. I can’t wait! — charlie (@chxr_lee) December 27, 2019

I know it’s a wishful thinking, but like I hope they introduce Gwenpool in Deadpool 3. I luv her sm 🥺 Shes the first comic book character I’ve ever related to and it’d be nice to see her irl 🤧 — Miggy (@legxumi) December 27, 2019

deadpool stans now that deadpool 3 has been confirmed pic.twitter.com/6pIQSHH6qo — gleneral ness (#2 in command) (@bookofborle) December 27, 2019

Unfortunately, we still know next to nothing about the threequel, but reports have pointed to the film possibly exploring the character’s pansexuality while also perhaps introducing some of the rebooted X-Men, who’ll soon make their MCU debut. But whatever it is that the studio has planned, this will be unlike anything else they’ve ever produced.

Indeed, a Deadpool movie from Marvel Studios (and Disney) is an interesting prospect, but with all involved assuring us that the Merc’s usual R-rated nature will be retained, it seems we have nothing to worry about and can rest easy knowing that Wade Wilson has a very bright future ahead of him on the big screen.