Marvel fans remain convinced the MCU has an even bigger stinker than ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Not all movies are created equal, but MCU fans seem to be in consensus that Captain Marvel is the worst of the Marvel films. With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, the negative reviews started piling up against it and that’s what may have sparked the debate that is taking place between MCU fans.

Richard Brody of the New Yorker was only one of Thor’s negative critics when he remarked, “The film passes through the nervous system without delivering any sustenance or even leaving a residue.”

Captain Marvel didn’t get much of a reception either when Hannah Lodge of The Beat penned, “The movie’s central premise asks: Who is this person? I’m not sure we get more than a superficial answer.”

Now, a raging battle is ongoing on Twitter where even Iron Man 2 has been thrown into the mix.

Despite a star lineup with Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, and Annette Bening, some fans couldn’t get past the story. Some guys just don’t want preached to while they’re trying to watch a movie, and by saying that they paint a target on their own backs as a misogynist.

Thor and Stark at least have great character and performances by their actors but Captain Marvel has neither and it was just preachy anti-male feminist crap. — Hokuto Shinken- Chris Armstrong (@CloakAndSai) November 25, 2022

The battle lines take a turn. Fans are sure to have a heyday with this one. Which is the real Captain Marvel? Is it Billy Batson who turns into Captain Marvel after saying, “Shazam?” Or is it Carol Danvers who had no idea who she was until she gets her memory back?

Hey look! It’s the superior Captain Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/uerzk2nHO9 — Brandon (@KBrandon98) November 25, 2022

To get back to the original topic, there is some genuine critique of Brie Larson’s performance. There are two sides to the story with many fans on Larson’s side, but there are others who weren’t so excited about it.

Of these 4, it has to be Captain Marvel. I hate to say that, but it was so boring.



Also, Brie's portrayal of Carol Danvers is dry. Despite all that happened to her in the comics, Carol was never this devoid of personality. So, I don't know what inspired Brie's performance. https://t.co/YX2zm0MSVD — The Third King (@thirdking0208) November 25, 2022

Many fans stepped up to defend Captain Marvel though. It depends on the fan’s perspective. The story writers, the directors, and the actors can’t make everyone happy all the time. There will always be haters, but this fan is taking a stance against all the hateful comments.

The captain marvel hate is so wild, it's literally the best one compared to all of these here https://t.co/mnPnWEMeoi — gia (@myiconbetter) November 25, 2022

More replies to the debate came rolling in as the tide was turned to favor Captain Marvel. When a diehard fan steps up with a distinguishing Tweet, it flipped the switch.

Argue all you want, she's the only person deserving of the name Captain Marvel. Unlike others she actually lives up to it pic.twitter.com/K2QFTvUNcx — The Op (@The_Main_Op) November 24, 2022

There will always be debaters on both sides. Whether Thor: Love and Thunder is actually a bad movie or Captain Marvel is worthy of any hate, that’s up to the viewer, but the hate can get unreal. Brie Larson and Chirs Hemsworth both are superstars who churn out great performance after great performance. To have anyone hating on them for their work is ridiculous!