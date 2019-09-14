Marvel Wants To Have A Gay Captain America In The MCU

The next era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to kick off and with it, a ton of new characters will be making their debut. Among the many interesting movies on the slate is The Eternals, which will be with us in November and looks to introduce us to Ikaris, the MCU’s first openly gay superhero.

This is a pretty big deal, of course, and shows a real change in how Marvel’s trying to appeal to fans from all walks of life. After all, diversity seems to be the driving force for Phase 4 of the MCU and beyond and bringing us the franchise’s first openly gay hero is certainly a step in the right direction. But could there be more LGBT heroes coming down the pipeline, too, aside from just Ikaris?

That remains to be seen, but apparently, it’s very likely that Marvel will be introducing additional gay characters in the years to come and according to our sources, one of them might just be a gay Captain America. From what we’ve been told, the studio is looking to have multiple Caps in the MCU now that Steve Rogers is gone. Of course, there’s already Sam Wilson’s Cap, but apparently Marvel also wants a gay Cap, a female Cap and a young black Cap.

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ll have all these different heroes running around the MCU referring to themselves as Captain America. Instead, it seems more likely that they’ll just continue Steve’s legacy and form some sort of extended Cap family. For instance, the black Cap could potentially be Patriot AKA Eli Bradley, while the gay or female Cap might be Miss America (America Chavez), who we’ve previously heard is on her way to the MCU soon as part of the Ultimates team. Then again, our sources have also said that the gay Cap may be an entirely original character, not from the comics, so who knows?

In any case, this is all in keeping with Marvel’s mission of diversity and more representation in future phases and though we imagine it’ll be a while before they’re ready to confirm any of this, this intel comes to us from the same sources who told us the real Mandarin would be the villain in Shang-Chi and that a Ms. Marvel TV show was in the works, two things that were later confirmed, so there’s no reason to doubt it.

Until we learn more, though, tell us, do you think introducing a gay Captain America is a good idea? And if so, who do you think should fill the role? As always, leave your thoughts in the comments section down below.