Marvel Wants To Have Multiple Captain Americas In The MCU

Avengers: Endgame saw Steve Rogers pass the mantle of Captain America onto his pal Sam Wilson, but it’s possible that there will be a bunch of different Caps in the future of the MCU.

We Got This Covered has been informed that Marvel has plans for multiple Captain Americas in the franchise over the next couple of phases. As well as Sam, our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow, and that Black Knight was coming to the MCU, both of which were later confirmed – say that Marvel wants a female Cap, a gay Cap and a young black Cap. Apparently, this last character will appear as part of the Young Avengers.

Presumably, this doesn’t mean there will be various heroes running around all calling themselves Captain America, but rather that several characters will continue Steve’s legacy and be a part of an extended Cap family of sorts. For example, the young black Cap that we’re hearing will be on the Young Avengers team must be Patriot AKA Eli Bradley, an African-American teen who’s part of the roster in the comics.

Another young hero who could be one of these Cap-related characters is Miss America (America Chavez), who we’ve previously heard could be coming to the MCU soon with the Ultimates team. As Marvel’s first Latina LGBTQ heroine, she could very well be categorized as either the female Cap or the gay Cap that our intel mentions.

That said, the female Cap might refer to Peggy Carter’s Captain Britain instead, set to appear in the upcoming What If…? animated series. This is just speculation on our part, but it doesn’t seem crazy to suggest that Hayley Atwell could play this alt-Peggy in live-action someday as well. Especially with Doctor Strange 2 properly diving into the multiverse.

In any case, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will debut as his version of Cap in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, coming to Disney Plus in late 2020. There’s some confusion as to whether he’ll actually take on the superhero name, though, which could actually be our first hint at the many other Captain Americas still to come. As always, stay tuned for more.