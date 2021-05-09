Marvel Reportedly Planning A Captain America Vs. Captain America Fight

Avengers: Endgame showed us what happens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Captain America fights Captain America, and the end result was Steve Rogers agreeing with the sentiment that he does in fact possess America’s Ass.

While the battle between the 2023 and 2012 versions of the star-spangled superhero was largely played for laughs, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us that Rachel McAdams and Bruce Campbell would both be showing up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness long before either was confirmed – that the next time we see a pair of Caps going toe-to-toe, the stakes could be much higher.

According to our intel, a future MCU installment will see a HYDRA-sponsored version of Captain America face off against Sam Wilson’s freshly established take on the iconic superhero, presumably as a byproduct of some multiversal shenanigans. There’s no word on whether Chris Evans will be involved, but the very notion of alternate realities means that any version of the First Avenger from a different timeline could realistically be played by anybody.

Cap vs. Cap would admittedly be repeating something that’s been done before to a certain extent, but an evil HYDRA soldier battling against The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s airborne shield-thrower would at least put a different spin on a familiar setup. The multiverse hasn’t factored into the MCU as heavily as many folks were expecting during WandaVision‘s Disney Plus run, but that’s all set to change when the Sorcerer Supreme’s solo sequel lands next March, after which all bets will probably be off as to who can appear from where, and it’s not looking like good news for Anthony Mackie’s Captain America.