Actor Matthew McConaughey says he’s leaving the door open for possibly entering the world of politics in the future.

Despite announcing in late November that he decided not to run for governor of Texas in the 2022 election — after considering the idea for several months — McConaughey now says that when it comes to making possible future political runs, “I’m not going to say no forever, absolutely not.”

The revelation from the Academy Award-winning actor comes to us from Today when he spoke with host Hoda Kotb Wednesday.

“This last year and a half, just considering that sacred position of running for governor of the state of Texas, it was a very conscientious and earnest year, and a process I’m so happy I went through because I became very aware of what matters to me, what I think is best for me and the most of amount of people at the same time,” McConaughey went on to say.

McConaughey reportedly made the decision not to run for governor at this time to focus on serving his community.

“It was a wonderful process, so I’m not going to say never…Politics is a sacred spot that I have great honor for,” he said.

The 52-year-old actor added that “fatherhood” is the most important thing on his plate at the moment as he has three children at home, ages 8, 11, and 13.

“When you have children you start thinking more about the future than I did before. My family is No. 1 for me right now.”

McConaughey is slated once again to lend his singing voice for the animated sequel Sing 2 playing the koala bear Buster Moon.

In his home state of Texas, Republican incumbent Governor Greg Abbott is seeking re-election for a third term in next year’s governor race.