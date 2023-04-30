Maybe it’s for the best the SnyderVerse is dead after Zack Snyder reveals plans for insane changes to DC canon

Just because fans have spent over half a decade demanding that Zack Snyder be given the benefit of the doubt and allowed to finish his five-film arc after the SnyderVerse was cut short and abandoned, that doesn’t mean it would be guaranteed to be any good.

After all, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice remains one of the most polarizing comic book blockbusters of the modern age, with the filmmaker repeatedly facing accusations that he fundamentally misunderstood the very essence of its two iconic title characters.

via Warner Bros.

Then there’s his steadfast belief that the infamous “Martha” exchange was beautifully poetic and not cringeworthy in the extreme, never mind his desire to have Bruce Wayne and Lois Lane hook up in the aftermath of Clark Kent’s death, or his plan to end Justice League 3 with Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor of all people saving the universe by flying a nuclear weapon into Darkseid’s ship.

However, he may have outdone himself this time, after Snyder confirmed at the ongoing Full Circle event he had even more insane canonical controversies in mind. The long-term plan was always for the third Justice League epic to end with the armies of men, Atlanteans, Amazons, and Green Lanterns battling against the big bads, but that wasn’t all he had in store.

Snyder was planning to reveal ancient deity Zeus as a Kryptonian, with Wonder Woman villain Ares responsible for crashing the scout ship seen in Man of Steel, from which a woman would escape and ultimately give rise to the entire race of Amazons. It’s ambitious to say the least – and would admittedly tie everything together in terms of the overall mythology linking man, god, and superhero, but it would have been guaranteed to split opinion straight down the middle all over again.