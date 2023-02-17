MCU fans name Thor, Wong, and others as most likely to die during phase five

Marvel has been no stranger to killing off key characters, and unlike their comic book counterparts, the chances of them being miraculously revived are a little slimmer. Of course, there is always the possibility that actors may come back to take on the role as a cameo, but many of them are happy to hang up their cape, shield, helmet, and spandex and leave the MCU behind.

Phase Four of the MCU came with a lot of introductions, we met a host of new superheroes including Shang-Chi, the Eternals, Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan, Monica Rambeau, America Chavez, Riri Williams, Jennifer Walters, Marc Spector/Steven Grant, and let’s not forget Namor. With all these additions we haven’t really seen a lot of death, not of long-term main protagonists at least (Aunt May and Queen Ramonda’s left us reaching for the tissues though).

Of course, we lost T’Challa when Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away and the studio decided not to recast him, but pay its respect through the storytelling in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Other than that, no major superhero has been lost since Avengers: Endgame, which said goodbye to Iron Man and Black Widow, as well as Captain America.

Now we are moving into Phase Five, and based on the trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, it looks like this refrain from killing major players is coming to an end. The trailers have led to all kinds of online speculation that major characters will meet their demise in some way, and now fans on Reddit are guessing who exactly we will have to say farewell to.

After what happened to actor Jeremy Renner, many might be wondering what his role in the MCU will look like.

The character was already struggling as age and fatigue from a lifetime of fighting caught up with him, plus they already have a protégé waiting in the wings.

Some believe the clock will strike for Wong.

Though there are some who are not happy with this idea, we would hate to be in the theater if this ever does happen as there may be riots.

Some believe that some of the old guard are ready to end their time.

Some believe that given the health news Chris Hemsworth received, and the fact he’s been Thor for some time, he might be on his way out.

Some people are connecting the dots regarding what actors have said about continuing in their roles amongst other factors.

Well there are a bunch of him…

In many cases there will be deaths to move the story along, and as fans put it “raise the stakes,” but is some cases it could also be to do with actors being ready to leave the role either to focus on their health or take a break from how physically demanding they can be or simply to move on to other projects. No matter what, though, you can bet the upcoming deaths, whoever they are, are going to be sad as hell.