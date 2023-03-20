MCU fans react with glee as another nail is driven in the ‘Eternals’ coffin
Until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania came along, Eternals was easily the unluckiest MCU movie, thanks to its franchise-low critical notices and continued divisiveness in the Marvel fandom. Although it looked like the curse was being lifted somewhat after renewed hope sprung up about a sequel happening, the latest developments over on the studio’s Blade reboot are spelling doom once again for the MCU’s least-loved ensemble. And certain fans seem to be all for it.
According to the latest rumors, star Mahershala Ali is spearheading a top-to-bottom rewrite of the script for the Blade movie, following a lot of creative differences behind the scenes. One consequence of Ali’s new screenplay is allegedly a massively reduced role for Kit Harington as Black Knight. A team-up between the Daywalker and Dane Whitman was previously promised in the Eternals post-credits scene.
While Harington lovers might find this to be harrowing news, others are celebrating the update as they don’t want any Eternals shenanigans getting in the way of the vampire-hunting goodness.
Black Knight and Blade was kind of a weird crossover in the first place, to be honest.
Ali has the people’s trust.
Maybe we should just be thankful for Netflix’s Jamie Foxx movie Day Shift and forget about Blade?
Some cynical sorts don’t expect to see Harington in the MCU ever again.
More hopeful types, meanwhile, think that Black Knight deserves his own Disney Plus special… just get him out of Blade.
With director Chloé Zhao offering the most confusing comments on the Eternals’ future in the MCU, maybe it does all rest on Blade to keep them alive in the Marvel universe. The movie releases in theaters on Sep. 6, 2024.