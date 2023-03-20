MCU fans react with glee as another nail is driven in the ‘Eternals’ coffin

Until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania came along, Eternals was easily the unluckiest MCU movie, thanks to its franchise-low critical notices and continued divisiveness in the Marvel fandom. Although it looked like the curse was being lifted somewhat after renewed hope sprung up about a sequel happening, the latest developments over on the studio’s Blade reboot are spelling doom once again for the MCU’s least-loved ensemble. And certain fans seem to be all for it.

According to the latest rumors, star Mahershala Ali is spearheading a top-to-bottom rewrite of the script for the Blade movie, following a lot of creative differences behind the scenes. One consequence of Ali’s new screenplay is allegedly a massively reduced role for Kit Harington as Black Knight. A team-up between the Daywalker and Dane Whitman was previously promised in the Eternals post-credits scene.

While Harington lovers might find this to be harrowing news, others are celebrating the update as they don’t want any Eternals shenanigans getting in the way of the vampire-hunting goodness.

Cool. Just make a Blade movie. Trying to shoehorn in the Black Knight wasn’t the best idea anyway https://t.co/SRLssxwX9K — RC (@glowlikeleroy) March 20, 2023

Good, it's a BLADE film, enough with the set up Marvel. Just focus on telling a good story with the character the movie is titled with. — Marvelous Gamer (@Mar_DC767620022) March 19, 2023

Black Knight and Blade was kind of a weird crossover in the first place, to be honest.

Nobody wants to see black knight in a blade movie can the mcu make a great solo blade movie — Terry🧸 (@TerryStiger1) March 20, 2023

Ali has the people’s trust.

Reportedly, the latest version of the BLADE script has significantly reduced the role of Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman/Black Knight



I don’t think he needed a big role to begin with so this is fine. And I honestly trust Ali with the rewrites after that initial draft. pic.twitter.com/HpDhbVaHgX — Block A ⏳ (@conquercomics) March 19, 2023

Maybe we should just be thankful for Netflix’s Jamie Foxx movie Day Shift and forget about Blade?

The dawning realization that Day Shift is the nearest thing to a proper Blade we’ll be getting anytime soon https://t.co/iS7mpqmZFW — ChristianV (@GenreFilmAddict) March 20, 2023

Some cynical sorts don’t expect to see Harington in the MCU ever again.

I'll just be honest it was always strange to me that they where linking Blade with Black Knight.

Also I'll just say it I would not be surprised to never see Kit Harington in the MCU again. https://t.co/BgDNUgcoFp — Jack Sharpe 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 Supports 🏳️‍⚧️ (@JackJacksharpe5) March 19, 2023

More hopeful types, meanwhile, think that Black Knight deserves his own Disney Plus special… just get him out of Blade.

I love the ideas in the replies. Give him a Disney plus special presentation. So you can actually focus on the main character of the movie instead of splitting the time between the two characters in the run time. Giving him his own special would be an excellent way to set him up. — Marvelous Gamer (@Mar_DC767620022) March 19, 2023

With director Chloé Zhao offering the most confusing comments on the Eternals’ future in the MCU, maybe it does all rest on Blade to keep them alive in the Marvel universe. The movie releases in theaters on Sep. 6, 2024.