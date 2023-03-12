With Venom 3 earning more excitement online than certain MCU projects, it looked like Sony might be set to capitalize on the current ambivalent to what Marvel Studios is churning out in a surprise switch of fates. However, although we still have Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter on the way, it appears that Sony is stumbling once again in the fans’ affections after one upcoming film may have died a quiet death. Meanwhile, an attempt to clear the air about a suspected sequel only succeeds in muddying the waters.

Forget The Marvels, Avengers: Secret Wars ETC, the most tragic Marvel movie delay has to be Sony’s El Muerto

Image via Sony/Marvel Comics

The Marvels getting moved to November? We can handle it. Avengers: Secret Wars being late to battle? No sweat. But Sony missing the mark with its most-anticipated upcoming Spider-Man spinoff? Now we have a problem. Yes, we’re sorry to be the ones to tell you this, but El Muerto — you know, the Bad Bunny vehicle about the highly famed Spider-Man villain with the Mexican wrestler shtick — might fail to make its scheduled Jan. 2024 release date. While not entirely confirmed at this point, the fact that Sony only has 10 months to turn this one around and we haven’t heard a peep out of it yet suggests El Muerto may be, well, muerto.

Daredevil: Born Again‘s latest casting basically confirming it’s a reboot is causing the fans to react as calmly as you’d expect

Image via Marvel Studios

We’re only a week into Daredevil: Born Again‘s production but it’s already been a real rollercoaster. First, Jon Bernthal returns — yay! — then we find out Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll won’t be involved — boo! — then rumors emerge of other Defenders dropping by — yay! Now, the latest casting update, which confirms a character from the Netflix series is getting recast, effectively announces that the Disney Plus revival is indeed a reboot and not a continuation, just as we all feared. As you can imagine, then, the fandom is taking this news in the entirely rational and reasonable way they always deal with MCU disappointment.

Eternals director addresses odds of a sequel happening, and now we’re more confused than we were before

Image via Marvel Studios

A few weeks ago, we received word that Marvel Studios had quietly greenlit an Eternals sequel, but now a response from director Chloe Zhao on the subject that should’ve clarified the situation has only left us with more questions than we already had. When asked if she’d be interested in helming a follow-up, the Oscar-winning filmmaker simply said “no comment,” which different folks are taking as either a sign she’s secretly in talks or an indication that Zhao has turned her back on the Marvel machine. We need Arishem the Celestial to help us judge what the heck is going on here.

Five years later, and Captain America fans are still griping over Avengers: Infinity War, but an infinite amount of more Marvel news is on its way to you soon.