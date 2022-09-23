MCU mainstays beginning to get frustrated with the lack of clarity on Steve Rogers’ whereabouts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for leaving a trail of breadcrumbs throughout its various film and television offerings that can regularly end up being paid off years in advance, so it’s not as if the franchise is famed for leaving plot threads unresolved. However, fans would like to know sooner rather than later what really happened to Steve Rogers.

It’s been over three years since Avengers: Endgame, and yet we’ve got no idea what became of the star-spangled superhero. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier even turned it into a recurring gag that he was on the Moon, while in-canon reports may vary as to whether or not he’s even alive, depending entirely on who you ask.

While there’s a line of thought that suggests Cap’s fate is left open-ended in the event Chris Evans is being lined up for a surprise multiversal return somewhere down the line as either prime-era Steve or the more crinkled version, a recent Reddit thread has underlined that plenty of MCU mainstays would rather get their answer spelled out in huge capital letters.

Evans claims he’s done with the superhero saga, and continues to throw his weight behind Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as the de facto Cap in his absence, but the people want answers. The most likely scenario is that he’s just chilling out somewhere, doing old guy stuff like playing dominoes and reminiscing about the past.

If someone were to ask Kevin Feige to tell them the answer, though, we’ve got the sneaking suspicion he’d say; “No, I don’t think I will”.