Meryl Streep Rumored To Be In Talks For Marvel Role

When it comes to naming the greatest actresses of all-time, not just the modern era, Meryl Streep is never too far away from the forefront of the conversation. The living legend has won three Academy Awards from a mind-boggling 21 nominations, while her trophy cabinet also includes two BAFTAs, nine Golden Globes, three Emmys and much more.

Even at 72 years of age, any new project Streep attaches herself to gains a new level of awareness based on her involvement alone, and next up is star-studded Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up alongside fellow A-listers Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans and Cate Blanchett, to name just a small few.

One thing she’s never been particularly interested in, though, are studio blockbusters. In fact, only twice during her entire career has Streep appeared in effects-driven movies with budgets of $100 million and above, lending support in Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events and Mary Poppins Returns.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, a new rumor from Giant Freakin Robot claims that Streep is in talks with Marvel Studios over a role in the biggest franchise in the business. There’s no other information provided other than it may or may not be an original character written specifically for her, meaning it should be taken with a helping of salt for now.

That being said, if Robert Redford can be convinced to join the MCU, and then cameo in Avengers: Endgame after announcing his retirement from acting, then Streep definitely isn’t off the table.