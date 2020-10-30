You Don’t Mess With The Zohan 2 Reportedly In Early Development

On top of being one of the funniest men alive, Adam Sandler might also soon be known as the sequel king of Hollywood. We’ve already heard that the Netflix original Hubie Halloween is about to get a new chapter, while the comedian’s Hotel Transylvania franchise is reportedly mapping out its fifth installment a year before its fourth even hits theaters, too.

However, these aren’t the only cinematic follow-ups currently in the works for the 54-year-old. According to insider Daniel Richtman, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan is also about to become a franchise as well, as a continuation to the 2008 action comedy is said to be in the early stages of development.

Despite getting panned by critics, the flick was a massive hit at the box office and more than doubled its $90 million budget by pulling in $204.3 million worldwide. The public may not be clamoring for more of the ridiculous titular character, but studios will be glad to greenlight anything if they think people will pay to watch it.

For those unfamiliar, the movie tells the story of an Israeli counterterrorism commando who longs to one day become a hair stylist in the Big Apple. After a duel with his hated enemy, the eponymous protagonist fakes his own death in order to finally pursue his dreams in New York City. Things are soon complicated, however, once his nemesis learns that Zohan is still alive, prompting mayhem and high jinks that will either crack you up or make you roll your eyes.

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan is currently streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, but tell us, are you excited about a sequel for the film, or do you wish Sandler would keep this idea in the past and move on to new features? Sound off in the comments section down below and let us know what you think!