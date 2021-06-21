Michael Keaton’s Batman Will Reportedly Be In The DCEU Permanently After The Flash

We’ve been getting more information over the last few weeks on Michael Keaton’s involvement in The Flash, including some glimpses of the Batsuit. Just today we received some images of the actor shooting scenes in central London, as well as reports that his take on Batman will be made a fixture of the DCEU going forward.

According to Grace Randolph, Keaton is “now permanently in the DCEU”, which is good news for anyone wondering whether he’d just be having a glorified cameo in the new Flash movie. The multiverse-spanning picture will include both Affleck and the Burtonverse’s Bruce Wayne, although the question of how the latter will fit into the story is still to be answered.

First look #michaelkeaton on #TheFlash This is his car, not Affleck’s, and I hear this is from the end of the movie and he’s now permanently in the #DCEU Video tomorrow with full breakdown of all these set pics! pic.twitter.com/pO38KSIUUJ — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) June 20, 2021

Keaton’s route to joining the cast of Andy Muschietti’s production has been somewhat circuitous, with the first rumors that he was in negotiations to reprise his iconic role coming last summer. However, there were some hiccups earlier this year before the confirmation, with the performer seemingly hesitant to commit due to the COVID-19 situation in the UK affecting the shoot.

The claim that Keaton’s Batman will be an ongoing presence in the DCEU raises some questions, though, as to whether he has signed on for multiple titles, as well as how much of the Burtonverse we’ll be getting on-screen. Indeed, it’d be great to see Michelle Pfeiffer as an older Catwoman, or even previously unrealized appearances by Two-Face and Robin, given that the Schumacher franchise entries appear to no longer be canon.

Another possible option, which has been floated various times in the past, could involve Keaton’s Batman finally starring in a Batman Beyond-style outing as a mentor to a younger hero. For now, we’re just excited to see the 69-year-old back in action after almost three decades, with The Flash currently scheduled for release in theaters on November 4th, 2022.