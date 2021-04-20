Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Wants To Join MCU Before DCEU

Millie Bobby Brown might only be seventeen years old, but she’s well on her way to becoming one of the biggest stars in the business. And at the very least, she’s set to be one of the shiniest jewels in Netflix’s crown.

The actress is the second-billed human in Godzilla vs. Kong, which is poised to overtake Bad Boys for Life as the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster released since the start of 2020. Meanwhile, on the world’s most popular streaming service, she’s got Stranger Things season 4 in the can, while multiple Enola Holmes sequels are expected over the coming years.

In addition to that, the platform recently picked up the rights to literary adaptation The Thing About Jellyfish, with con artist thriller The Girls I’ve Been and fantasy film Damsel also in the works, all of which will star Brown in the lead role. Not to mention there’s Universal’s The Electric State, which the Russo brothers confirmed they plan to shoot next year after wrapping The Gray Man.

Throughout it all, insider Daniel Richtman has been linking Brown with a slew of projects both at Netflix and other studios, with the tipster now reporting that she’s still deciding which comic book franchise to join first, but is leaning towards the MCU. Of course, it was just a couple of weeks back that Richtman claimed she was in talks with DC Films to play Batgirl, and she admitted not too long ago that she’s never seen a single Marvel, DC, Star Wars or Harry Potter movie in her life, so a crash course in the mythology would be mandatory.

In any case, based on the projects she’s definitely got on the horizon, it’ll be a few years at least before any potential comic book roles materialize, but having been rumored for the Fantastic Four reboot as well, the speculation linking Millie Bobby Brown with both major superhero shared universes clearly isn’t going anywhere.