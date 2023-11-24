Missing-in-action Marvel icon forced to dispel ‘Deadpool 3’ return rumors after flirting with an MCU crossover for Thanksgiving

After months of delay, Deadpool 3 started shooting again this week, just in time for Thanksgiving. So the fact that one MCU star we’re all wishing would return celebrated Turkey Day with a Deadpool-themed post didn’t go over anyone’s head.

Netflix Daredevil veteran Deborah Ann Woll isn’t believed to be involved with Disney Plus’ Daredevil: Born Again series in any way, despite Karen Page being an integral part of the life of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock. Fans are desperate for any sign that she could come back, then, which is why Woll’s decision to post a Deadpool 2 Thanksgiving-themed poster to Instagram on Nov. 23 caused such a ruckus online.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” Woll wrote in her original caption. “Thankful for all your support over the years.” She then @-ed various members of the Deadpool 3 crew, including creator Rob Liefeld, Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, and Brianna Hildebrand. Sure, they all feature in the poster, but this also implied some familiarity with them, right?

Naturally, the fandom soon exploded with theories as to how and why Karen could fit into Deadpool 3. Unfortunately, folks didn’t get too long to let their imaginations go wild as Woll soon edited her original post to nip any kind of expectation for her appearance in the threequel in the bud. Woll clarified things in an FAQ format. So, no, this post doesn’t mean that Karen or Daredevil will show up in DP3. “What does this mean?” Woll asked. “Simply to have a Happy Thanksgiving,” she answered.

To be fair, we probably shouldn’t have got so excited, seeing as there surely wouldn’t be any room for some Daredevil crossovers among all the X-Men-related guest stars in Deadpool 3 (not to mention Taylor Swift). Now we just have to hope that new directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead see sense and invite Woll back themselves as they retool Born Again from the ground up. That would definitely be something to be thankful for.