Morbius Reportedly Has A Future In The MCU

Looking at the recent trajectory of Sony’s comic book blockbusters, you’d be forgiven for getting a little confused as to who fits where and why this person shows up in that movie but not another, but we’ll do our best to lay down the facts.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy takes place in main Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity. Venom and sequel Let There Be Carnage technically didn’t, but the post-credits scene shifted Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock over to Kevin Feige’s mythology to set up the fan-baiting crossover we’ve all been expecting.

Blade And Spider-Man Battle Venom And Morbius In Epic MCU/Sony Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for Morbius? Well, the latest trailer saw Jared Leto’s Living Vampire reference Venom and cross paths with Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes, so it would appear as though the movie exists in the blurry lines between Sony and Marvel’s shared superhero sagas.

According to Geekosity‘s Mikey Sutton, there are tentative plans to have Leto make the jump over to the MCU as well, with the obvious candidate of Mahershala Ali’s Blade being touted as his prospective opposition. Admittedly, Sutton’s only source for this information is himself, so we can’t be taking it as gospel, but we’ll have to wait until the end of January to find out what the lay of the land really is for Sony’s characters moving forward.